Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo reportedly arrested after incident with girlfriend

Anthony Chickillo, the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker, was arrested over the weekend following an altercation with his girlfriend, Jim Madalinsky of WTAE has reported.

Chickillo was reportedly charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after being arrested. The alleged incident took place at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. He was arrested Sunday morning by Uniontown Pennsylvania State Police and, according to the court docket, was released on unsecured bail of $10,000. His preliminary hearing has reportedly been scheduled for October 30.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten issued the following statement on Chickillo's situation late Sunday night, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

"We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments."

A sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami in 2015, Chickillo signed a two-year contract with the Steelers this offseason after reportedly drawing interest from the New England Patriots on the open market. He's played in 61 games for the Steelers, including four postseason appearances, with nine regular season starts under his belt. Chickillo, who has missed three games this season due to injury, has 63 career regular season tackles to go with 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Chickillo is currently listed as T.J. Watt's primary backup at left outside linebacker.