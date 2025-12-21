Both teams need a victory in NFL Week 16 when the Detroit Lions host the Pittsburgh Steelers with both teams entering Sunday at 8-6 and in danger of missing the playoffs. The Steelers are in a good position, sitting a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, but they likely need to hold that spot to make the postseason. The Lions are unlikely to win their division as they are two games behind the Chicago Bears (10-4) in the NFC North and 1.5 behind the 9-4-1 Green Bay Packers, who are second in the division and hold the final playoff spot.

Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Lions are 7-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Lions odds at DraftKings, and the over/under for total points scored is 52. The Lions are -370 money line favorites (risk $370 to win $100), while the Steelers are +295 underdogs. Before you make any Lions vs. Steelers picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Odds: Lions -7, Over/Under 52

Both teams are 7-7 against the spread, but Pittsburgh has covered in consecutive games and is 6-3 ATS in its past nine in December. Detroit is 10-2 in its past 12 against AFC teams. The Lions have the league's highest-scoring offense (30.6 points per game), which is why they are 9-5 to the Over, including 6-1 in their past seven. Pittsburgh is 7-7 but has scored at least 27 points in four of its past five games. The Detroit defense gives up 24.6 points per game (23rd in NFL) and Pittsburgh gives up an average of 25.4 on the road.

Model's Steelers vs. Lions score prediction, picks

The model sees some value in taking the Steelers as plus-money underdogs on the money line, as they are winning in 35% of simulations. Detroit is covering the spread 52% of the time, and the simulations peg the score right on the number. The props model is expecting a big day for the Lions' offensive players, with Goff predicted to throw for 304 yards and Gibbs to rush for almost 91. Goff is averaging 262 yards per game but has topped this total in three of the past four and had a season-high 338 last week. Gibbs entered NFL Week 16 sixth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has five runs of at least 42 yards this season, so one big run could get him halfway there.

Steelers vs. Lions score prediction: Lions 30, Steelers 22

