The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, but despite all their success, there is one thing they've never been able to pull off: The Steelers have NEVER won a Thursday night road game against a divisional opponent.

The Steelers had a chance to end that streak in Week 7, but instead, the Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a 33-31 upset at Paycor Stadium. The Steelers have now played a total of nine divisional Thursday games on the road in franchise history, and they've gone 0-9 in those games, which includes going 0-7 under Mike Tomlin.

In Cincinnati, the Steelers had no answers for Joe Flacco, who threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Ja'Marr Chase also went off for a franchise record 16 catches to help propel the Bengals.

For the Steelers, it was another Thursday disappointment.

The Thursday losing streak started in 1980 with a loss to the Houston Oilers, and it's now been going on for 45 years.

Opponent Score Date Oilers (AFC Central) Oilers 6-0 Dec. 4, 1980 Jaguars (AFC Central) Jaguars 20-6 Dec. 2, 1999 Browns (AFC North) Browns 13- Dec. 10, 2009 Ravens (AFC North) Ravens 22-20 Nov. 28, 2013 Ravens (AFC North) Ravens 26-6 Sept. 11, 2014 Browns (AFC North) Browns 21-7 Nov. 14, 2019 Browns (AFC North) Browns 29-17 Sept. 22, 2022 Browns (AFC North) Browns 24-19 Nov. 21, 2024

This streak has been going on for so long that the Steelers have played two divisional games against opponents who aren't even in their division anymore (Jaguars and Oilers/Titans).

It's not just divisional games, though, Thursday nights have generally been a nightmare for the Steelers. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Steelers are now 3-16 in Thursday road games, which is the worst winning percentage of any NFL team in that span.

Here's a look at the three teams that have been the worst in Thursday road games since 1970 (via CBS Sports Research):

1. Steelers: 3-16 (.158)

2. Browns: 2-8 (.200)

3. Jets: 3-11 (.214)

The fact that the Browns and Jets are on that list isn't a surprise to anyone, but seeing the Steelers lumped in there is definitely shocking. Overall, the Steelers are 12-19 on Thursdays in franchise history.

If you look at just the games played since Tomlin was hired, the numbers don't get any better. The Steelers coach is 2-10 on the road in Thursday games, including 0-7 against divisional opponents. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Steelers are 1-6 on Thursday night.

