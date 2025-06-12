The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what they can to gauge trade interest around the NFL in hopes of securing another playmakers after the signing of Aaron Rodgers, but they may not find success with their current offers, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Given the personnel vacancy this offseason left following the George Pickens to Dallas, Jones reports the Steelers are in pursuit of another playmaker to pair with DK Metcalf and others offensively.

"They're going to have to get another pass-catcher," Jones said this week, via the "Pushing the Pile" podcast. "I don't know if that's a wide receiver and I don't know if that's a tight end. They're going to have to get a pass-catcher and they know that. They've been lowballing teams when they make a call. 'Hey, how about this guy? No, we're not doing that for a conditional sixth-round pick.' They'll get there."

Pittsburgh has reportedly engaged in communication with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins for Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith, but nothing has materialized yet. The Steelers have almost $32 million in remaining 2025 salary cap space, so there's room to add another dynamic player in the tight end or wideout rooms.

Either acquisition would offer a glove-like fit given Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's previous relationship with both tight ends earlier in his career.

That said, Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni said this week the franchise is confident Calvin Austin is ready to shine as the offense's No. 2 option behind Metcalf this season. Pitts or Smith would play a different position, but would be fighting for targets with Pat Freiermuth, this unit's top returning target.

Freiermuth led the team in receptions (65) and touchdowns (7) last season while finishing second in yards (653) to Pickens last fall.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported last week Steelers general manager Omar Khan has made calls on a few available free agents and the franchise has inquired on several players currently employed by other teams. Wideout Gabe Davis recently came in for a visit, but was not signed.

Multiple threats with the addition of Rodgers would make Pittsburgh's offense less predictable this fall.

"You'd love to be more balanced," Smith said this week during OTAs. "You're not obvious in how you want to attack this defense, what you think their strengths and weaknesses are. That's the game that's played every Sunday. ... we didn't bring Aaron in here -- and [sign] DK for all that money -- to go run the wishbone. So, you know, you try to play to the strengths of your team."