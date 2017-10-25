Steelers' Martavis Bryant says he's not playing Sunday, demoted to the scout team

The saga involving Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant took another turn on Wednesday. Bryant wants to be more involved in the Steelers' offense, but it doesn't sound like he's going to get what he wants this week.

On Wednesday, Bryant told reporters that he won't play against the Lions on Sunday because of "social media."

Martavis Bryant said he's not playing Sunday. Asked why? 'Social media," he said. https://t.co/zWdJY92dZs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 25, 2017

"Yeah, I am not playing Sunday, which is fine, I'm not trippin'. It is what it is," Bryant said, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Bryant was also demoted to the scout team during practice.

Martavis Bryant demoted to scout team in Wednesday's practice. Affects his chances to play Sunday at Detroit. OG... https://t.co/1sjrJLx3dV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 25, 2017

The entire controversy began after the Steelers' huge win over the Chiefs on Oct. 15 when it was reported that Bryant wanted to be traded because he didn't feel like he was being used enough. The Steelers initially laughed off the reports, but the story didn't end there. After the Steelers beat the Bengals on Sunday, Bryant called out fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught a touchdown during the win, on Instagram.

Martavis Bryant just can't help himself. Now he calls out JuJu Smith-Schuster on his instagram. Bryant had 1 catch for 3 yards. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/dNHqidedFP — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 23, 2017

On Monday, Bryant missed a mandatory meeting.

"He wants out," a source close to Bryant told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Point blank."

Some good news for the Steelers: On Wednesday, Bryant didn't refute the idea that he wants out, but he did say that he's done causing drama.

"If I'm not traded I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," he said, per Fowler. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."

After a blistering start to his career, Bryant's production has nosedived. He scored eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2014 and six in 2015, but he missed all of last year with a suspension. He was reinstated before this season, but he's failed to make an impact, catching 18 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown through seven games.

The trade deadline is Oct. 31, so if the Steelers decided they want to move on from Bryant they'll need to work quickly. Bryant is still young (25) and his potential is undeniable, but given his suspension history and the events of the past couple weeks, the Steelers might not be able to get much in return. Keeping him probably makes the most sense for the Steelers, but there are a number of receiver-needy teams out there that could make a move.

One of those teams, the Bears, traded for Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman earlier on Wednesday.