Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was put in a difficult spot this week as a secondary factor in the clash between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, leading to the four-time MVP's unexpected release prior to Friday's win over the Denver Broncos.

Benched by McCarthy in favor of Rudolph, Rodgers spilled locker room secrets to a national audience, and the franchise responded emphatically. Meanwhile, Rudolph continued game prep as usual and helped the team respond behind McCarthy to improve to 5-0 at home this season.

"It was impressive," Rudolph said of McCarthy and the team's performance amid distractions, via NFL.com. "Neither of us had been through that kind of week, plus you had the short week. I just can't say enough. He's obviously handling a multitude of managerial things and statements and press conferences, and then also taking the time to make sure that his play-calling responsibilities are first and foremost.

Rudolph posted an old photo of McCarthy after the win on his personal Instagram account with two bullish emojis in support of his coach.

"Unbelievable week," Rudolph said after throwing for 142 yards on a 9-of-15 passing effort. "He balanced a lot, and I'm proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that like, dude, we're behind you and let's block out the noise and let's go win a

game."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, after he learned from a teammate that he was benched, Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings, not being on task at work, and failing to connect with players.

McCarthy and Rodgers were part of a braintrust in Green Bay that lasted 13 seasons, including a Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011. McCarthy said his only focus this week was beating the Broncos and said this team had the "opportunity to grow today because of the things that were said" from Rodgers.

During Friday's victory, Pittsburgh jumped out to a 14-0 lead by TJ Watt's fumble recovery in the end zone and Rudolph's 22-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to cap a four-play, 85-yard drive late in the opening quarter.

Currently second in the AFC North, the Steelers snapped a two-game losing skid after switching from Rodgers to Rudolph and host the Houston Texans next on Dec. 6 in prime time at home.

Rudolph had only attempted four passes in four appearances all season prior to his first start and was never expected to be the Steelers' starter this fall after the franchise signed Rodgers to a one-year deal in May. Pittsburgh's on the hook for $22 million guaranteed to Rodgers, whose 22nd NFL season ended with 2,241 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and a QBR at 45.3 (26th in the league).

"I'm not a mind reader. I can't see into the future, but I can tell you we're going to play our ass off. We're going to compete, and hopefully we grow from it," Steelers' defensive standout Cam Heyward said on the team rallying behind this week's events. "That's all I can hope for. And as a leader, it's about keeping this group together and pushing forward."