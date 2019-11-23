Steelers' Mason Rudolph fined $50K by NFL for role in fight with Myles Garrett, per report

Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight that took place between himself and Myles Garrett during the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon.

Rudolph and Garrett tussled on the field before Garrett hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Garrett, who has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his role in the fight, told the appeals officer that Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to him hitting Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet. Rudolph has vehemently denied Garrett's accusation, while the NFL has stated that they could not find evidence supporting the accusation. Garrett's appeal was ultimately denied.

Rapoport added that players who left the sideline during the fight will also be fined. Earlier this week, the NFL decided to uphold Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph following his altercation with Garrett. The league also decided to reduce Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension from three to two games. Pouncey engaged in physical contact with Garrett following Garrett's altercation with Rudolph.

Pouncey and Garrett will miss the Week 13 matchup in Pittsburgh between the two teams. At 5-5, the Steelers will look to remain in the AFC playoff picture by defeating the winless Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, 4-6 following two consecutive wins, will also try to keep their playoff hopes alive by defeating the visiting 2-8 Dolphins on Sunday.