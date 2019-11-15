Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey expected to appeal NFL's punishment from Thursday night brawl

Maurkice Pouncey is expected to appeal his three-game suspension and fine handed down by the NFL on Friday morning in the aftermath of the fight between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football" in a game that resulted in a 21-7 victory for the Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

After Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and then struck him in the head with it in the closing seconds of Thursday's contest, Pouncey was quick to retaliate by throwing punches back at Garrett, taking him to the ground and kicking him.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league and will be banned from the club for a minimum of the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Meanwhile, Pouncey received the second-highest suspension with that three gamer along with an additional fine. Cleveland's Larry Ogunjobi was also slapped with a game suspension and fine for shoving Rudolph to the ground following the initial incident with Garrett.

The Steelers captain said following the game that he was simply defending his quarterback in what was a situation that turned dark rather quickly.

"As an organization, we are disappointed with what occurred last night near the end of our game against the Cleveland Browns," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement released by the team. "The actions of the players involved were not something that should be part of any football game. Our players, coaches and everyone in the Steelers organization understand that we must always maintain composure, no matter what happens. After a hard-fought game between two rivals, it is a shame that the game ended that way."

Pouncey was one of several Steelers players who called for Garrett's suspension prior to the NFL handing down the news. Rudolph had a choice word for Garrett's actions after the game. Baker Mayfield and several other Browns players also shared their feelings about the incident with Garrett. In the hours since the incident occurred, both past and present NFL stars have spoken out against Garrett's decision. One star player from the New Orleans Saints had a surprising reaction to the incident and suggested Rudolph shares in the blame.

If Pauncey's suspension holds, he'll miss Pittsburgh's upcoming games against the Bengals, a rematch with the Browns at Heinz Field in Week 13, and a trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals.