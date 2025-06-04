The Pittsburgh Steelers need a veteran receiver, and Gabe Davis needs to find an NFL team. So it makes perfect since that Pittsburgh is hosting Davis this week, according to ESPN, with the start of its mandatory minicamp just days away.

It's safe to assert that Davis' health will play a role into whether or not the Steelers sign him. Davis -- who reportedly met with the Giants last month -- suffered a torn meniscus injury last November. The Jaguars released him in March with a failed physical designation.

If healthy, the 26-year-old Davis could serve as an ideal No. 2 wideout in Pittsburgh alongside two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, whom the team acquired via a trade with the Seahawks. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Davis is a big-play wideout who helped stretch the field for Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their four years together in Buffalo. During that time, Davis averaged an impressive 16.7 yards-per-catch. He also caught 27 touchdowns during his time with the Bills.

Gabe Davis JAC • WR TAR 42 REC 20 REC YDs 239 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

The Steelers have been looking too add a veteran wideout to the roster since they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last month. Pittsburgh is also still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, the four-time league MVP and former Super Bowl MVP who remains unsigned.