Not surprisingly, new Pittsburgh Steelers' coach Mike McCarthy's second question during his introductory press conference was about Aaron Rodgers and whether or not he wants to his former Green Bay Packers' quarterback to return to Pittsburgh for the 2026 season.

McCarthy said that he has already spoken with Rodgers, who said prior to the 2025 season that it would likely be last. He was non-committal, however, about his plans for 2026 following Pittsburgh's season-ending loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.

"Definitely. I don't see why you wouldn't," McCarthy said. "I have spoken to Aaron, and so that's really where we are there. I was able to sit back and watch the games. I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

McCarthy and Rodgers enjoyed a decorated run together in Green Bay that included a Super Bowl win at the Steelers' expense at the end of the 2010 season. The duo also led the Packers to eight straight playoff appearances from 2009-16. During that span, Rodgers won a Super Bowl MVP and the first two of his eventual four league MVP awards.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay before spending two seasons with the New York Jets. Last year, his first with the Steelers, Rodgers helped Pittsburgh capture its first division title since 2020. He and the Steelers felt short, however, of capturing the franchise's first playoff win since 2016 following their 30-6 loss to Houston. Mike Tomlin, who had been the Steelers' head coach for 19 years, stepped down one day later.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Regarding the upcoming season, McCarthy stressed the importance of Rodgers taking the time he needs before making a decision on what he plans to do next season. That is in line with how his predecessor, Tomlin, handled Rodgers last offseason before Rodgers ultimately decided to sign with the Steelers just before the start of minicamp.

"I think when players are up that stage of their career, they need to step away and decompress," McCarthy said. "I think that's very important."

While the door is open for Rodgers to return, McCarthy likes what the Steelers currently have at the quarterback position in Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. Rudolph is a career backup who has typically played well when called upon. Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, showed early signs of promise last summer before an injury prevented him from playing in the preseason.

"I'm really excited about Will Howard," he said. "I think he's someone that really came on there at Ohio State. I'm anxious to work with him.

"It'd be great to have Aaron back, but with Will and Mason, I'm really, I'm really, really excited to get started with those guys."