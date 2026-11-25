In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' sudden benching, the now-former Pittsburgh Steeler went scorched Earth on coach Mike McCarthy, accusing him of everything from incompetence to negligence. Facing a litany of embarrassing allegations, McCarthy has now shared his side of the story.

McCarthy began his press conference by stating that he wouldn't reveal any specifics about his private conversations with Rodgers. Asked why McCarthy was the right person to lead Pittsburgh through this messy situation, McCarthy bluntly referred to his overall track record as a coach.

"I know how to win, and that's the facts," McCarthy replied. "This is my third program. I plan on winning here because of the men and because of this organization."

Explaining the decision to bench Rodgers, which ignited this firestorm, McCarthy said the quarterback gave him an "ultimatum." At that point, McCarthy felt the need to make a change.

"It was a process that went on throughout this week," McCarthy said. "We got to a point. We talk about communication and things like that. There was an ultimatum made clearly outside of his job description. So, it was my decision to bench him."

Rodgers claimed that no one informed him of McCarthy's decision to bench him, and he only found out when tight end Pat Freirmuth alerted him to the news. McCarthy refuted Rodgers' story, saying there were multiple attempts to reach him.

"I know there were continuous efforts to reach Aaron, and I know there was communication with his agent," McCarthy said. "I don't know exactly the specifics on the other side of the conversation."

McCarthy confirms '1-2-3 Packers' moment

Asked directly about Rodgers' accusation that McCarthy broke down a team huddle at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Eagles by saying, "1-2-3 Packers," McCarthy conceded that it was an "embarrassing moment." He cited working "long hours" as an explanation for the slip-up. However, McCarthy added that he and Rodgers had a "difference of opinion" about how the locker room received it.

Speaking of the locker room, Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy has made little effort to connect with the players, particularly those on defense. The Steelers coach said he met with the team's leadership council and felt like both sides came to an understanding.

"I'll just say that I came from a player council meeting," McCarthy said. "I thought it was a meeting that was very direct and very honest. I appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous things that have been on their mind. Comments that brought discussion to the forefront. I'm proud of our leadership. More importantly, I loved the urgency coming out of that meeting."

McCarthy added that some of those things "should've been talked about earlier" and presented a "growth opportunity" for himself and the team.

"Probably should have had more dialogue earlier in the process when I first arrived here," McCarthy admitted. "I do respect Mike Tomlin and his career here and the things that are in place. I don't have a throw-the-baby-out-with-the-bathwater philosophy. When you have situations that create honest and direct conversation, there are good things that come out of that."

When the Steelers hired McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin, one of the first things he did was advocate for the return of Rodgers at quarterback. At the time, McCarthy didn't hesitate when asked about the idea of re-signing the veteran quarterback.

"Definitely. I don't see why you wouldn't," McCarthy said. "I have spoken to Aaron, and so that's really where we are there. I was able to sit back and watch the games. I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

Once a McCarthy-Rodgers reunion was finalized, Pittsburgh hoped that duo had a little more magic left after their run to a Super Bowl XLV championship with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the relationship has turned toxic in a matter of months.

It was bad enough when the offense was sputtering and Rodgers was arguing with McCarthy on the sideline, but that seems rather rosy compared to where things stand now. On his way out the door, Rodgers asserted that players don't respect McCarthy as Pittsburgh fights to stay in the AFC playoff race with Mason Rudolph under center.

Aaron Rodgers unleashes on Mike McCarthy: Unpacking everything Steelers QB said after benching Bryan DeArdo

What Rodgers said about McCarthy

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers teed off on McCarthy and his alleged lack of professionalism since taking over in Pittsburgh.

First, Rodgers claimed he found out about his benching through tight end Pat Friermuth. In fact, Rodgers said McCarthy still hasn't spoken to him about the decision. From there, Rodgers asserted that McCarthy was an absentee coach in the lead-up to the Steelers' 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting," Rodgers said. "Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again, and less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room, like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting.

"Friday, he doesn't come to the walkthrough. We only have a walkthrough really on Friday. Doesn't come to the first walkthrough. Doesn't come to protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting, and we don't have a team meeting Saturday night for whatever reason in Philly. And then comes to Sunday, when obviously we struggled, and the product wasn't great, and you know there were some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn't want to get another defense.

"So a lot of those guys, you know, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime."

Ultimately, Rodgers said the "nail in the coffin" came at halftime of the loss. The ex-Steelers quarterback said McCarthy went from a "rambling" speech to breaking the team down with, "1-2-3 Packers." At that moment, Rodgers said he felt McCarthy completely lost the locker room.

Now Pittsburgh is left preparing to play the Denver Broncos on a short week as the team tries to pick up the pieces from a humiliating Wednesday for the entire organization.