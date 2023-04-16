Mike Tomlin isn't one to condone end zone celebrations when the Pittsburgh Steelers score a touchdown, but the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach wasn't going to be the killjoy when his son decided to conduct a little end zone dancing.

Dino Tomlin, a wide receiver for Boston College, scored a touchdown in the team's spring game and broke out a few dance moves for an end zone celebration. Did Tomlin approve of his son's performance? Sure seems like he did.

Clearly, Tomlin was a dad when his son -- a junior who had 10 catches for 181 yards last season -- busted a few moves. He wouldn't approve as coach of the Steelers, even if players are allowed to get away with more of these celebrations in the NFL.

Tomlin is the "act like you been there before" coach, the type of coach who wants his players to be like Barry Sanders -- whose famous touchdown celebration was handing the football to the official after he scored a touchdown. Tomlin's son was just having fun, so he could get away with it in what is essentially a scrimmage.

Tomlin has 16 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his career as a head coach, the longest streak in NFL history. Tomlin's 163 regular-season victories are the second most in a coach's first 16 career seasons -- trailing only Don Shula's 165. His resume is enough to dictate the rules for the team he coaches.

If Dino Tomlin played for his dad, the reaction may have been a bit different.