Steelers, Mike Tomlin reportedly fined for hiding Ben Roethlisberger's injury on Week 2 report
Big Ben went down with a season-ending injury that week but apparently came in with elbow pain
Ben Roethlisberger hasn't played football for the Pittsburgh Steelers since mid-September, but the team is once again paying for his injury. This time, literally. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have been fined $75,000 -- and head coach Mike Tomlin an additional $25,000 -- for a violation of the league's injury policy.
Their discipline stems from a failure to properly list Roethlisberger on the injury report leading up to Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Big Ben's last game before landing on season-ending injured reserve.
The Steelers did list Roethlisberger on that week's injury report, informing the media the longtime quarterback did not practice on the Wednesday beforehand, then listing him again on Thursday and Friday despite his full participation in practice. Each time he was listed, however, he was tagged with a "Not Injury Related" designation.
As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Friday, that ran counter to what Roethlisberger's backup and interim Steelers starter Mason Rudolph said publicly this season -- that Roethlisberger had complained of elbow pain in the days leading up to Week 2's game. Roethlisberger was confirmed out for the season the day after the Steelers' loss that week, undergoing season-ending surgery on his elbow.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Giants' Shepard (concussion) to return
Daniel Jones is scheduled to have another weapon at his disposal vs. Dallas
-
Injuries: Chiefs hopeful for Mahomes
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Kittle's 'knee is good,' per MRI
Kittle suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Cardinals which caused him to leave...
-
Garoppolo's big Thursday performance
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell weighed in on Garoppolo's Thursday night performance
-
Joe Flacco on IR, out for season
Flacco played just eight games this season for the Broncos, going on IR with a herniated disk...
-
Jets' Adams: Talk with CEO 'went well'
Adams still isn't ready to meet with Adam Gase and Joe Douglas
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline