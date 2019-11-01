Steelers, Mike Tomlin reportedly fined for hiding Ben Roethlisberger's injury on Week 2 report

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't played football for the Pittsburgh Steelers since mid-September, but the team is once again paying for his injury. This time, literally. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have been fined $75,000 -- and head coach Mike Tomlin an additional $25,000 -- for a violation of the league's injury policy.

Their discipline stems from a failure to properly list Roethlisberger on the injury report leading up to Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Big Ben's last game before landing on season-ending injured reserve.

The Steelers did list Roethlisberger on that week's injury report, informing the media the longtime quarterback did not practice on the Wednesday beforehand, then listing him again on Thursday and Friday despite his full participation in practice. Each time he was listed, however, he was tagged with a "Not Injury Related" designation.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Friday, that ran counter to what Roethlisberger's backup and interim Steelers starter Mason Rudolph said publicly this season -- that Roethlisberger had complained of elbow pain in the days leading up to Week 2's game. Roethlisberger was confirmed out for the season the day after the Steelers' loss that week, undergoing season-ending surgery on his elbow.