The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a potentially serious injury of their own following their 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football."

While Browns star running back Nick Chubb is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a "significant knee injury," Steelers standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been taken to a local hospital for a chest injury, according to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin. He left the game for good in the third quarter.

Fitzpatrick initially was shaken up on the same play as Chubb's gruesome injury, appearing to suffer a lower body injury while tackling Cleveland's running back. The play was a direct hit by Fitzpatrick, causing Chubb to be carted off the field. Fitzpatrick left the game, and no injury diagnosis was immediately revealed. He was seen on the sidelines and was not given an injury designation by the Steelers.

By that point, Fitzpatrick already had a game-changing play in this contest. On the first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick tipped Deshaun Watson's pass that ended up into the hands of Alex Highsmith, who completed the pick-six to give Pittsburgh an early lead.

Fitzpatrick ended up re-entering the game, as he was the player that prevented Jerome Ford from scoring a 70-yard touchdown to give the Browns the lead in the third quarter. The Steelers safety tripped up Ford and stopped him just shy of the goal line.

However, Fitzpatrick left again halfway through the third quarter with an injury to his chest. He finished the game with six tackles (five solo) and two pass breakups.