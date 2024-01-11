The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have T.J. Watt, but they are getting back another Pro Bowl defender for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he will face the Bills after missing the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury, via the Tribune-Review. Fitzpatrick also suffered a broken hand during the regular season's final stretch.

Fitzpatrick was hoping to be back for Pittsburgh's Week 18 showdown in Baltimore, but he was held out because his knee wasn't considered to be completely healthy. Fortunately for the Steelers, Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore and clinched a playoff berth after the Titans knocked off the Jaguars the following day.

The return of Fitzpatrick is a big boost for a Steelers defense that finished sixth in the NFL in points allowed during the regular season. The former first-round pick has been named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams since being traded from Miami to Pittsburgh early in the 2019 season. He is a versatile player who is proven to be both a playmaker and a run stuffer during his time with the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick and fellow safety Damontae Kazee will face Buffalo after missing the regular season's final three games. Kazee was activated on Wednesday after he was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after he hit Colts receiver Michael Pittman during the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Colts.

The return of Fitzpatrick and Kazee gives the Steelers a flexibility in the secondary that they haven't had in recent weeks. With both players out, Pittsburgh's defense has had success with Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe manning the starting safety spots.

"Pat did a lot of good things," Fitzpatrick said of his teammate. "It's rare for a guy to make that move late in a season, but he did a really good job. He was communicating at a high level, and he was always in the right position."

Pittsburgh's entire defense will have to communicate at a high level on Sunday, especially with Watt's absence. The Steelers are 1-10 without Watt in the starting lineup since his rookie season in 2017.