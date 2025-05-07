The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves. Signing Aaron Rodgers just isn't one of them (yet), despite team owner Art Rooney II claiming in March that the free agent quarterback was set to come aboard. And Rooney's fellow owner, minority stakeholder Thomas Tull, is admittedly puzzled by the situation.

Speaking with CNBC this week about artificial intelligence, Tull joked that the Steelers' pursuit of Rodgers is "a more complex issue" than even AI, as Penn Live reported.

Tull, who became a minority owner of the Steelers in 2009, offered the commentary nearly a month after Rodgers broke his silence regarding his first career foray into free agency. The former MVP admitted in April that he had multiple conversations with Pittsburgh, highlighting his respect for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, but declined to put a timeline on his decision for 2025.

"I've been upfront with them," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the time, claiming that personal issues were consuming most of his focus. "I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage."

Rooney, meanwhile, told reporters at March's NFL owners meetings that Rodgers was "headed in our direction," all but repeating the sentiment before April's 2025 NFL Draft.