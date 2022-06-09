The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun what is probably the most intriguing quarterback battle this offseason. While the franchise selected Pitt product Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers also targeted former No. 2 overall pick quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, agreeing to terms with him on a two-year deal about an hour into the league's legal tampering period back in March.

As was expected, Trubisky received what were perceived to be "first-team reps" in OTAs opposed to Pickett or Mason Rudolph. Reporters have noticed that Trubisky has continued to take the bulk of reps, and when asked about that, the quarterback responded saying he's preparing to be the starter.

"I'm preparing to be a starter," Trubisky said. "I feel like no matter what position you're in, that's what you should prepare like. So we're all pushing each other, we're all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn't read too much into it, but I'm getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we're at right now and I feel very confident."

The former Chicago Bears signal-caller spent the 2021 season as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo. While he played in just six games and threw for 43 yards and one interception, he had an impressive preseason showing that didn't go unnoticed. Against his former team on Aug. 21, Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown while leading the Bills to a 41-15 win in Chicago.

Trubisky is just 27-years-old and obviously has some potential. He said he had his eyes opened last year -- not because he was a backup as opposed to starter -- but because he learned how to operate differently and get back to what he called "instinctual football."

This is a huge opportunity for Trubisky, but he will have to make sure he's still taking first-team reps once late August rolls around.