It has been made clear the NFL doesn't value the running back position as highly as it once did, but this offseason has been different. Ezekiel Elliott was released, Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were franchise-tagged after career years, the Los Angeles Chargers weren't moved by Austin Ekeler's trade request, Aaron Jones was forced to take a pay cut and Dalvin Cook was released after yet another Pro Bowl campaign.

It didn't stop there as the richest deal signed by a running back in free agency -- awarded to Miles Sanders by the Carolina Panthers -- made the player just the 10th-highest paid running back in the NFL. How the league treats its star running backs is something being noticed by the younger running backs, including Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He says this offseason has been "eye-opening."

"To see people like that get released, especially in my position, it's like, damn, what did they do?" Harris said at Steelers minicamp, via ESPN. "Is it because of their age? You know what I mean? Dalvin Cook is coming off of multiple 1,000 yard seasons. What? I don't know. Is it money from the team? They got to pay somebody? I don't know. But it's eye-opening, for sure."

Harris described the running back position as an "art," due to how versatile players have to be. The former first-round pick says he can fight the narrative around his position by taking care of his body and putting together a long career.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 272 Yds 1034 TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

"What we go through is probably one of the roughest positions," Harris said. "I'm just advocating ... I agree with pretty much what those guys are saying. I'm a running back myself, and I'm pretty sure any running backs who will want to come in the league ... people going around and telling them, 'If you want to get paid, don't be a running back.'"

Harris has rushed for at least 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of his first two professional seasons. He has also been top five in the NFL in carries both years, operating as the main weapon for Pittsburgh's offense. Harris is eligible for a contract extension next offseason, but he's well aware of the market at his position.