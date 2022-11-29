The Steelers were nearly perfect in the first half against the Colts, but they did endure an injury to one of their most important players. Pittsburgh, who led Indianapolis, 16-3, at halftime, lost Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris for the remainder of the game. Harris sustained an abdominal injury during Pittsburgh's final drive of the first half.

Harris had 35 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries prior to getting hurt. The former first-round pick was coming off two strong games in which he gained a combined 189 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Harris is coming off a strong rookie season that saw him run for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. The Alabama product also caught 74 passes last season while helping Pittsburgh capture a wild-card playoff berth.

With Harris out, and with Jaylen Warren already out with an injury, fellow running backs Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell will handle the workload for the remainder of the game. McFarland and and Snell both made their presences felt in the first half as the Steelers scored on four of their five first-half possessions.

Pittsburgh's offense was led in the first half by rookie Kenny Pickett, who completed passes to seven different teammates.