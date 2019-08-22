Steelers name Ray Sherman interim wide receivers coach following Darryl Drake's passing

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with an unexpected tragedy earlier this month when wide receivers coach Darryl Drake passed away at the age of 62.

It will be hard to replace what Drake brought to this team -- in terms of the personal relationships he created as well as coaching experience, but the Steelers feel they have found a good interim in Ray Sherman.

Sherman hasn't coached since 2015, but he spent 27 years in the NFL serving in multiple roles, such as a running backs coach, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. He actually had a stint with the Steelers in 1998, when he worked as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator under head coach Bill Cowher.

The 67-year-old retired following the Rams' last season in St. Louis, but still knows how to connect to young wideouts.

"He has coached everybody from Jerry Rice to young guys like us," said JuJu Smith-Schuster, via Steelers.com. "It's the best opportunity to have him step up and play that role for us. Also, Blaine (Stewart) is doing a great job. It just takes all of us together. We are in this together.

"To go through this at a young age, 22 years old, there are no words that can explain what we are going through. For Ray, he was retired, for him to come out of his way to be here it means a lot not only to myself but to the receivers in the room. We don't want to change that."

In all, Sherman has 41 years of coaching experience, having begun his career as a graduate assistant at San Jose State University in 1974. He has coached for 10 different NFL franchises and will be looking to get the most out of this receiving corps in 2019. With guys like Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Donte Moncrief, Ryan Switzer, and Eli Rogers, hopefully, this won't be one of Sherman's more challenging gigs.