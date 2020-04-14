Steelers' new tight end Eric Ebron offers evidence that he is over last year's ankle issues

Eric Ebron spent the final five games of the 2019 season on the sideline after suffering an ankle injury. The injury contributed to Ebron's considerable decline in production a year after he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Ebron, a veteran tight end who signed a two-year deal with the Steelers earlier this offseason, recently offered evidence that he has recovered from last season's injury setback, releasing the following video on social media.

Ebron's video will likely help alleviate some concerns from Steelers fans who remember the last major tight end their team signed in free agency. In 2016, Pittsburgh, following the offseason retirement of Heath Miller, signed former Chargers tight end Ladarius Green to a four-year, $20 million deal. An ankle injury would keep Green on the sideline for the first 10 games of the 2016 season. And while he did prove to be a productive player after he returned from his injury, Green was again sidelined after receiving a blow to the head after making a big third down catch near the end of Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over Cincinnati. Green has not played in the NFL since sustaining that injury.

Ebron's ankle injury led to an unceremonious end to his time with the Colts. The Athletic's Bob Kravitz told 93.7 The Fan back in March that the Colts think Ebron didn't give them his best efforts when things started going south last season. After a 5-2 start, Indianapolis lost seven of its last nine games to finish with a 7-9 record. Ebron, via social media, responded to Kravitz's report, saying that he never quit on the Colts during his final season in Indianapolis.

Regardless, Ebron will get a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where he will look to form a successful partnership with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is looking to return from his own injury after undergoing elbow surgery last September.



"I have always had this love for Big Ben," Ebron said during an interview with Teresa Varley, via Steelers.com. "One of my old high school coaches was the biggest Steelers fan ever, and biggest Tar Heel fan. I went to North Carolina and he was ecstatic. I would always be at his house and we would be watching Pittsburgh. I had this love for Big Ben.

"I am excited. I can't wait. Ben has earned so many stripes in this league. You know you are playing with a guy who is a winner. He is a fighter. He has played through so many tough injuries, done things to will his team to win, and won two Super Bowls. It's going to be fun to get to learn from him."

Roethlisberger is also looking forward to playing with Ebron, a former first round pick who caught a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2018.

"I was a big fan of his coming out [of college]," Roethlisberger said, via Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "I was really impressed with him, thought he was a great football player. Ebron said to me, 'When I was with [former Steelers receiver] Lance Moore in Detroit, he told me how much you wanted me when I was coming out or a free agent. I just wanted to thank you.' Now that he's here, I'm excited to see what he can bring to this team. We know he's an incredible talent. Speaking to him, I can see his desire, and his passion to be great. I'm excited what he can bring to the table opposite Vance [McDonald]."