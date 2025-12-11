Fittingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers are two wins away from breaking a record that they currently share with a franchise that they have long been linked to.

The Steelers are closing in on setting a new NFL record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons in NFL history. They currently share the record with the Dallas Cowboys, their opponent in three previous Super Bowls.

Actually, the Steelers beat the Cowboys in two Super Bowls during Dallas' 20-year run without a losing season. Pittsburgh recorded a 21-17 win in Super Bowl X before winning the rematch three years later in the first Super Bowl ever played between two franchises that had already each won the big game twice.

Most consecutive non-losing seasons in NFL history



Franchise Seasons Years Championships won T1 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 2024-Present 2 T1 Dallas Cowboys 21 1965-85 2 3 New England Patriots 19 2001-18 6 T4 Oakland Raiders 16 1965-80 2 T4 San Francisco 49ers 16 1983-98 6 6 Chicago Bears 15 1930-44 5

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is two wins away from recording his 19th consecutive non-losing season, which would tie him with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick for second all-time behind Tom Landry, who was the Cowboys' coach throughout the team's 20-year non-losing streak.

Most consecutive non-losing seasons for an NFL coach



Coach Seasons Years Championships 1 Tom Landry (Cowboys) 20 1965-85 2 2 Bill Belichick (Patriots) 19 2001-18 6 3 Mike Tomlin (Steelers) 18 2007-24 1 4 George Halas (Bears) 16 1933-42; 1946-51 4 5 Marty Schottenheimer (Browns/Chiefs) 14 1984-87 0

The Steelers' current streak started in 2004, when they won a franchise-record 15 regular season games. That season also saw Ben Roethlisberger win each of his first 13 career starts, an NFL record.

The following season, the Steelers became the first six seed to win the Super Bowl after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. That would be the second-to-last season on the sideline for Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, whose 15 seasons with the Steelers included tying Paul Brown's record by leading Pittsburgh to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons as coach.

Pittsburgh continued its success upon Tomlin's arrival in 2007. The Steelers won the AFC North title that year before capturing the franchise's sixth title in 2008 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. In 2010, the Steelers reached the Super Bowl again before falling to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

In 2011, the Steelers lost to Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos in the AFC wild-card round in what is considered one of the most shocking playoff losses in franchise history. What followed were consecutive 8-8 seasons as many of the central figures on Pittsburgh's championship teams began to depart.

Behind an explosive offense, the Steelers enjoyed a successful four-year run from 2014-17 that included three division titles, four consecutive playoff berths and the franchise's most recent AFC Championship Game appearance at the end of the 2016 season. In 2017, the Steelers went 13-3 before suffering another upset loss in the playoffs, this time at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After closing the 2010s with two non-playoff seasons, the Steelers made the playoffs four times over a five-year span from 2020-24. But while they've continued to remain competitive, Pittsburgh has yet to win a playoff game since defeating the Chiefs in the 2016 divisional round. That drought has, in some people's eyes, diminished the team's record of non-losing seasons.

Here are some of the essential figures during the Steelers' recent run:

Former head coach Bill Cowher

Current head coach Mike Tomlin

Former general manager Kevin Colbert

Late owner Dan Rooney

His son and current team president Art Rooney II

Former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau

Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu

2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison

2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt

Standout offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Maurkice Pouncey

Perennial Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

Former running backs Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker, Le'Veon Bell and Najee Harris

Former receivers Hines Ward and Antonio Brown

At 7-6, the Steelers currently have a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings. They are hoping to cap off the regular season with their first division title since 2020, which would lead to the franchise's first home playoff game in five years.