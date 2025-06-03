The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith following talks between the two parties, per ESPN. Smith's agent Drew Rosenhaus explained that the TE's preference is to remain in Miami. The Steelers move their focus to free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, who is expected to head to visit the team on Thursday, per the report. Davis, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars released after last season, also made free agent visits with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami. That's his first choice," Rosenhaus said, via to the Miami Herald. "This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. ... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins."

Smith finished caught 88 passes for 884 yards last season, a franchise record for a tight end. He was fourth in receiving yards by a tight end in the league.

Rosenhaus added, "Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami."

According to ESPN, Smith told the Dolphins he was willing to rework the two-year deal he signed last offseason, paying out $4.8 million for the upcoming season. Smith did not attend the Dolphins' voluntary OTAs last week.

Smith and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have a history, working together in Tennessee and with the Atlanta Falcons, but doesn't appear like there will be a third reunion in sight.

The Steelers, whose quarterback situation remains a question mark as Aaron Rodgers ponders his future, are in need of boosting their offense. They are now without wide receiver George Pickens, after trading him to the Dallas Cowboys, and their options for quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

It's exactly a sure bet for a winning season for Pittsburgh, after dealing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to the New York Jets and New York Giants, respectively. Even if they boost their QB situation with a veteran, their wideout room could use a more reliable pass catcher and could find that in Davis.

Davis played in 10 games in 2024 before a torn meniscus ended his season prematurely. He finished with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. In his five year career, four spent with the Buffalo Bills, he has 183 receptions for 2,969 yards and 29 touchdowns in 74 games.