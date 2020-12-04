The mind of a football coach at any level can be difficult to parse whether, the subject is about football itself or something outside of the realm that consumes them on a daily basis. Keep that in mind as you learn about the comments Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner recently gave to reporters.

Fichtner was asked about his young receiving core of Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool during his media availability and described their youthfulness with an idiom that, let's say, isn't used too frequently. The exact wording was: "In their beginning years, they're like a fart in a skillet. They're just bouncing around everywhere. Like popcorn. You don't know where they're going to be."

Here's a clip of that glorious statement.

Obviously the simile makes a bit more sense once he gets to the comparison to popcorn, as it's hard to imagine many people have experience seeing flatulence dance around on a skillet the way that Fichtner seems to. Regardless, it doesn't change the overall point he's trying to make which appears to be complimentary.

And it's with good reason that he chooses to compliment his young and productive receiving core. The trio of Claypool, Smith-Schuster and Johnson have collective racked up 1,832 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead a passing attack that has revitalized Big Ben's twilight years and led the Steelers to an 11-0 record.

Sure, his offense as a whole is in the middle of the pack in regards to efficiency, but the results as they stand seem to speak for themselves. Because of that, these sort of eyebrow-raising statements get to be humorous anecdotes that we don't have to spend too long truly analyzing.