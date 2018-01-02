Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley reportedly hurts hip in a bar incident
Haley is expected to rejoin the team later this week
After earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Steelers are enjoying a bye-week before their playoff run begins. The time off won't just be beneficial to star receiver Antonio Brown, who continues to recover from a calf injury that prematurely ended his regular season. It'll also allow offensive coordinator Todd Haley to recover from an injury of his own.
On Tuesday, the Steelers confirmed that Haley suffered an injury after the team's regular-season finale on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette.
That's not the strange part. What's strange is that Haley suffered the hip injury when he was shoved outside a bar near Heinz Field, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who added that police investigated the incident.
Haley, the former head coach of the Chiefs, has been the Steelers' offensive coordinator since 2012. In each of his past four seasons, Pittsburgh has finished in the top-10 in points scored. That's probably why Haley was expected to draw interest from teams looking to fill their head coach openings this offseason, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora recently wrote:
Haley went to the playoffs during his time coaching the Chiefs, and he's done great work with the Steelers. He was knocked in the past for being a hothead, but has managed to deal with Ben Roethlisberger without sideline incident and he's controlled his emotions and there is no doubt he can coach football. He deserves a closer look, especially in this marketplace.
Without more details, it's not clear how this incident will impact his candidacy. It's also not clear how his injury will impact the Steelers' week of preparation.
The Steelers will face either the Titans, Chiefs or Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 14.
