Steelers officially end Ryan Shazier's season after spinal stabilization surgery

In news that is hardly surprising given the scary nature of his injury, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will not play football for the rest of the season, after the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Steelers announced the news, attributing it to the spinal stabilization surgery Shazier underwent in the hours following Pittsburgh's Monday night victory over the Bengals in Week 13.

"Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team."

Against the Bengals, Shazier went to make a tackle on a routine crossing route. He lowered his head and after making the tackle, immediately reached for his back. He could not move for several minutes and was taken on a stretcher off the field and escorted immediately to the hospital.

Things were murky in terms of his prognosis for a while, and the Steelers still have not really provided a completely clear update, outside of letting everyone know that he underwent the spinal stabilization surgery.

A week ago the Steelers were reportedly cautiously optimistic about how things would play out, but that was before the surgery. Things appear to be headed in the right direction, however, with CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reporting on Sunday morning ahead of Week 14 that Shazier will stay in the hospital through the week but the Steelers are feeling better about things.

The Steelers managed to pull off a last-second win against the Ravens on Sunday night, and there was a large amount of tribute paid to Shazier. His teammates wore cleats honoring him before the game. James Harrison took the field shirtless in homage to his fellow linebacker.

And the team FaceTimed him in the hospital after the win to help celebrate. It was a really cool scene.

Ryan Shazier celebrated the AFC North championship with his teammates from the hospital. (via mrs.shazier50 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/pzfd4FE35u — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 11, 2017

There could still be months of recovery ahead for Shazier before he even thinks about ever playing football again; 2017, officially, is not on the table now.

The more important thing is his personal health. Even though his season is ending, it does feel like his health is trending in an optimistic direction.