The Pittsburgh Steelers had some good and bad news following Wednesday's practice. The bad news was that starting guard Isaac Seumalo sustained a pectoral injury during practice. The good news was that Seumalo's injury is not season-ending, according to ESPN.

Seumalo underwent tests to determine the severity of the injury after leaving practice early. While the team is trying to figure out how much time Seumalo will miss, a source told ESPN that, "We dodged a bullet."

Injuries have plagued Pittsburgh's offensive line this summer. Nate Herbig, who was competing with rookie Zach Frazier to be the Steelers' starting center, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during Pittsburgh's final training camp practice. Starting tackle Broderick Jones has been playing through an elbow injury that surely contributed to his struggles during the exhibition season.

Rookie Mason McCormick and 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson are in line to replace Fautano in the starting lineup if the 30-year-old veteran misses significant time. Anderson appeared in eight games as a rookie. McCormick, a fourth-round pick who played college football at FCS South Dakota State, had a training camp/preseason that could be described as a success. He recently said that he would be ready if the Steelers asked him to move over to center in light of Herbig's injury.

Pittsburgh is obviously hoping that Seumalo's injury will not keep him sidelined for long. A nine-year veteran, Seumalo started in each of Pittsburgh's 17 games last season, his first for the Steelers after spending the first eight years of his career in Philadelphia. He was a key reserve when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017 and was a starter on Philadelphia's 2022 NFC championship squad.