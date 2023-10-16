The Steelers are getting some reinforcements on offense coming out of the Week 6 bye. As Pittsburgh hit the practice field on Monday, the club announced that wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Antony McFarland Jr. both returned to practicing, meaning that they have each had their practice windows opened up.

Both Johnson and McFarland landed on injured reserve due to injuries they suffered in Week 1. Now, the club will have 21 days to move them onto the active roster or else they will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Johnson, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, told reporters last week that he planned to return in Week 7 when the Steelers face the Rams.

"Hell yeah, I'm coming back," Johnson said previously, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I have been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. … Today was one of those days to see how far I have come along, and everything looks great out there to [the training staff]. I felt completely great and healthy, so I am ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work."

Johnson caught three of his six targets for 48 yards in the loss to San Francisco before going down with the injury. The 27-year-old has been Pittsburgh's leading receiver in each of the previous three seasons. Last year, he caught 86 balls for 882 yards in 17 games played. Once he is officially moved onto the active roster, he'll provide a boost lining up alongside fellow wideout George Pickens within the Steelers passing game led by second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

As for McFarland, he suffered a knee injury in the opener after catching both of his targets for 11 yards. He will most likely serve as a depth piece to Pittsburgh's backfield upon his return to the active roster behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.