The Pittsburgh Steelers are in historically good company four games into the 2025 season.

By virtue of this past Sunday's win over the Vikings, Mike Tomlin's team is off to a second consecutive 3-1 start since the 2016-17 seasons, when Pittsburgh won back-to-back division titles and the franchise's most recent playoff game. Pittsburgh is in good position to not only win its first division title since 2020, but to also snap the franchise's nine-year drought without a playoff win.

The Steelers are in this position for several reasons, but mostly because of the job Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Wiedl did in terms of turning the roster over this offseason while addressing each of the team's biggest weaknesses. Kudos should also go to Tomlin for acclimating the new players, many of whom have made significant contributions to the fast start.

Can the Steelers keep it up? We tackle that question and several others below as the Steelers enjoy their Week 5 bye.

The Steelers will win the AFC North

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This statement would have been laughed at a month ago, but based on how the past four weeks have gone, it's crystal clear which AFC North team is the best at this point in the season.

As expected, Cleveland is in last place because of its anemic offense. The Browns, in perhaps a last-ditch effort to save their season, are turning the offense over to rookie Dillon Gabriel, who is slated to make his first career road start in Pittsburgh two weeks from now.

Joe Burrow's turf toe injury derailed the Bengals' season, as he's slated to be sidelined until at least mid-December. With Burrow out, the Bengals' offense generated less than 175 yards in consecutive games for the first time in 54 years.

The defending AFC North champion Ravens are the NFL's biggest disappointment so far. While they're No. 3 in the league in scoring, Baltimore is dead last in terms of points allowed. Making matters worse is Derrick Henry's fumbling issues and Lamar Jackson's recent hamstring injury that has put his status for Baltimore's upcoming game against Houston in jeopardy.

Interestingly, the Steelers and Ravens have the same point differential (-2) through four games. The difference is the fact that Pittsburgh is 3-0 in one-possession games, while Baltimore is 0-2. Pittsburgh is also No. 2 in the NFL in turnover ratio, while Baltimore is tied for 21st.

Defensively, the Steelers are a far superior team than the Ravens, especially in terms of forcing turnovers. Until Baltimore's defense shows something, the Steelers should be considered the AFC North's kingpin.

AFC North odds

via FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Ravens -145 Steelers +185 Bengals +1100 Browns +1600

Speaking of the Ravens, Pittsburgh had a big lead over them last year before John Harbaugh's team stormed back to win the division. History shouldn't repeat itself this season given Baltimore's defensive woes and the Steelers' upcoming schedule.

Their next two games are against Cleveland (1-3) and Cincinnati (2-2). After that, they'll have their toughest three-game stretch of the season with home games against Green Bay (2-1-1) and Indianapolis (3-1) and a road game against the 3-1 Chargers.

After that, Pittsburgh will face just two teams the rest of the season who currently have winning records in Buffalo (which will come to Pittsburgh in Week 13) and Detroit. The Steelers will face Baltimore (1-3) twice in the final five weeks, but one of those matchups is in Week 18, so the odds of that game not mattering to at least one of the teams is pretty good.

Barring injury, the Steelers look capable of winning at least 11 games this season, which should be good enough to win a division that is very much down.

Aaron Rodgers is having an MVP season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 68.5 YDs 786 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

In terms of winning the Steelers' annual MVP award, Rodgers is not only a candidate at this point in the season -- he's the frontrunner. Along with his on-field play, Rodgers' leadership and overall influence has been considerable.

"The pen was writing Aaron before I could even think what I was gonna write," running back Jaylen Warren said last month when asked about Rodgers being named a team captain by his peers. "Just very transparent. He's got a lot of character, too. He's a coach and a best friend all in one. You couldn't ask for more from a quarterback."

Rodgers' intangibles are among the reasons why Tomlin wanted to sign him this offseason, and it's paying major dividends for his team, both in the locker room and on the practice field.

"I respect him as a man," defensive back DeShon Elliott said. "We talk all the time. I'm excited to see what he does for us. I've never seen somebody manipulate a defense the way he manipulates a defense, like the look-offs, the ball placement, the cadence. He's different. He's making us better."

The stats back up Rodgers' impressive play so far. He's currently tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns passes (eight), ninth in quarterback rating (102.6) and 11th in completion percentage (68.5%).

Health is the biggest question mark concerning Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old in December. Fortunately for him, the Steelers' offensive line has continued to make marked improvement over the past two weeks. Rodgers has been sacked just two times in the past two games after getting taken down seven times during the Steelers' first two games.

A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers probably won't match Peyton Manning's record of five league MVP trophies. That being said, a Steelers team MVP award would be a significant honor in a career full of them.

Pittsburgh still needs a No. 2 WR

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Rest assured that Khan and Co. will likely make some calls to general managers of struggling teams to see if they would be willing to part with one of their receivers before the trade deadline. That being said, the Steelers' receiving corps as currently constructed isn't an issue.

The Steelers haven't used their current pass-catchers much as it is. DK Metcalf is averaging less than four receptions per game, tight end Pat Freiermuth has caught just seven passes and wideouts Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson have caught just one pass between them.

The future success of the passing game is more about the evolution of the offense and less about the Steelers' personnel. Pittsburgh has relied on quick passes to mostly running backs and tight end Jonnu Smith, which is likely a byproduct of the offensive line's early struggles. As noted above, this should change -- starting with Pittsburgh's first game after the bye -- as long as the offensive line continues to show growth in pass protection.

One thing to keep an eye on, though, is how the passing game fares without Calvin Austin III, the team's current No. 2 receiver who is expected to miss several games after injuring his shoulder against the Vikings. If the passing game takes steps backward, the Steelers may be more inclined to pursue a wideout before the trade deadline.

Kenny Gainwell should be the Steelers' RB1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Kenneth Gainwell PIT • RB • #14 Att 35 Yds 154 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Gainwell has proven to be one of the Steelers' best free agent acquisitions. The former Eagles Swiss Army knife leads Pittsburgh in rushing yards and touchdowns and ranks second in receptions.

With Warren unable to play in Dublin due to injury, Gainwell excelled in his temporary role as RB1. He ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while also catching each of his six targets for 35 yards. He was one of the biggest reasons why the Steelers left Ireland with a 24-21 win.

While Warren is still the Steelers' starting running back, last Sunday showed that Gainwell -- who had 23 touches in the first three games -- should continue to have a bigger role in the offense moving forward. While he's not the same rusher Najee Harris was from a physical standpoint, Gainwell provides a style that complements Warren's game in a similar fashion.

Pittsburgh's defense has 'figured it out'

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This is in no way saying the Steelers' defense has figured everything out. But it is safe to say they've ironed out the major issues that plagued them during the first two games.

For one, the Steelers got back defensive tackle Derrick Harmon after the first-round pick missed the season's first two games. His presence, along with more playing time for linebacker Cole Holcomb and improved play by fellow backers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson, has significantly improved Pittsburgh's run defense.

Depth has been one of Pittsburgh's greatest strengths in the secondary. That depth, which was already put to the test with Joey Porter Jr.'s recent injury, will continue to be tested after Jalen Ramsey sustained an injury against the Vikings that is expected to sideline him for multiple games.

Applying pressure and forcing turnovers has become Pittsburgh's calling card on defense. While this is good, it will be imperative for the Steelers to be able to win games when their defense is unable to come up with game-changing takeaways.

T.J. Watt is the NFL's best defensive player

Overreaction or reality: Reality

T.J. Watt PIT • OLB • #90 Tkl 19 TFL 5 Sk 3 FF 1 PD 2 View Profile

Watt has reminded everyone over the past two games that he is still more capable of taking over a game than any other defensive player.

Over that span, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three tackles for loss. Watt's big plays often came at critical moments, including his pick against the Vikings that set up Gainwell's second touchdown run.

Watt's recent success came on the heels of a six-game drought without recording a sack. What changed? Pittsburgh's last two opponents treated Watt more like a regular defender and not the future Pro Football Hall of Famer he is. That obviously proved to be the wrong move.

Given what's recently transpired, it'll be interesting to see if teams resume trying to contain Watt with double and triple teams.

Steelers should trade Alex Highsmith

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Highsmith's recent injury has only reinforced what Pittsburgh has in backup Nick Herbig, who has tallied 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception this season. Herbig has one more sack and four more forced fumbles than Highsmith since the start of the 2024 season.

Given Herbig's production, along with the fact that the Steelers have another promising young pass rusher in rookie Jack Sawyer, one would think Highsmith might be a trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.

Unless the Steelers receive an offer they can't refuse, Highsmith likely isn't going anywhere, at least this season. The reason is simple: Tomlin loves having depth when it comes to pass rushers. Voluntarily giving one away would go against Tomlin's logic.

That being said, Highsmith's future with the team (he has two more years on his four-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2023) might be worth examining this offseason, especially if Herbig continues to perform at his current level.

The Steelers should play in Ireland annually

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Rodgers himself alluded to the possibility of the Steelers making the Dublin game an annual thing. While the Steelers will likely play there more, making it an annual experience probably isn't the best idea.

Let's start with the fact that it would likely impact how many games the Steelers play in Pittsburgh each year. There's also the travel associated with the game and the impact that has on a team.

Sunday's game was obviously a memorable experience for the Steelers and especially for the Rooney family. The game went off without a hitch, and Pittsburgh flew back home after winning an exciting game over a solid Vikings team.

The Steelers should start playing in Dublin more often, but having it become an annual event would probably make it less special as the years go by.