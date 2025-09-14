While the game might have been played in Pittsburgh, the only sounds that could be heard during the final moments of the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks were the cheers of Seattle fans after its team spoiled Aaron Rodgers' first home game in a Steelers uniform.

It might be hard to believe, but it felt like Sunday's loss wiped out any of the positivity from the Steelers' dramatic, 34-32 win over the Jets one week earlier. As good as Pittsburgh looked in the Big Apple, that's as bad as it looked Sunday against a Seahawks team that was only expected to win seven or eight games heading into the season.

Pittsburgh was outplayed in all three phases Sunday, especially on defense, as the high-priced unit was once again chewed up on the ground. However, the offense and special teams weren't much help. Pittsburgh's offense gained just 267 yards and was a horrid 5 of 15 on third down. The Steelers' special teams committed a jaw-dropping gaffe that proved to be the game's turning point.

Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at the possible overreactions from Pittsburgh's first loss of the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh's offensive line is a major issue

Overreaction or reality: Reality

We said it last week, and we'll say it again: Pittsburgh's offensive line continues to fail to live up to its considerable potential. Until that changes, the 2025 Steelers won't realize their potential. It's as simple as that.

After gaining 53 yards on 20 carries a week ago, the Steelers ran for just 72 yards on 21 carries against Seattle. Jaylen Warren, the Steelers' new lead back, ran for just 48 yards and 3.4 yards per carry. Some of that lack of production is on Warren and the play-calling, but a good chunk of the blame can be placed on Pittsburgh's line.

With no threat of a running game, the opposing defense teed off on Rodgers for a second straight week. Unfortunately for Rodgers, the offensive line struggled to protect him, as he endured three sacks and was hit several other times. The hits appeared to take their toll on Rodgers, who was seen holding his wrist late in the game before being taken out prior to Pittsburgh's last possession.

Like Warren in the running game, some of Rodgers' sacks are on him (he said as much this past week). But while Rodgers can help his line out by making quicker decisions at times, it's on the line to play better.

Rodgers' turnovers could become an issue

Overreaction or reality: Reality

After taking care of the ball against the Jets, Rodgers threw two interceptions Sunday that included a costly pick in the end zone. While Rodgers owns the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history, his recent struggles in terms of taking care of the ball (he reached double-digits in picks during his past two full seasons prior to signing with Pittsburgh) had raised questions about his ability to take care of the ball at this advanced stage of his career.

Rodgers' end zone pick appeared to be a miscommunication between him and Calvin Austin III. Rodgers was seen shouting at Austin after the play, and there were rumblings after the game that Austin may have run the wrong route.

While his second interception (which came late with the Steelers trying to get back into the game) is nothing to lose sleep over, his pick to Austin is. It came at a big point in the game as Pittsburgh appeared poised to take the lead late in the third quarter. Instead, the Steelers gave away the ball and ultimately the game's momentum, as Seattle then proceeded to score the game's next 10 points.

The biggest concern is Rodgers throwing the ball to a spot. Clearly, he is not completely on the same page yet with Austin, who missed considerable time during training camp while dealing with an injury. Rodgers can't read minds, so it's not fair to say he shouldn't have thrown to a spot where he expected Austin to be. That being said, the Steelers as a whole need to be less cavalier in similar situations.

The pick occurred with Pittsburgh facing a third-and-goal on Seattle's 4-yard-line. Given the type of game it was, the safe play would have been to play for the field goal and the lead. If you decide to throw in that situation, only throw it if you have a slam dunk touchdown, which wasn't the case here as Austin was tightly covered. It also probably doesn't make much sense in that situation to throw to a player you don't have that much history with.

Credit Rodgers for trying to make a play, though. That mindset is what has made him a surefire future Pro Football Hall of Famer. But at this stage of his career, and with Pittsburgh's offensive line struggling as it is, the Steelers need to ensure that every drive that gets into the red zone results in points. That needs to be the mindset of Rodgers and the Steelers' offense.

Rodgers may not get through the season healthy

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Way more alarming than Rodgers' turnovers Sunday was Pittsburgh's reliance on him. The thought going into the season was that Rodgers would complement a run-first offense. With Pittsburgh's running game struggling, and with the offensive line also struggling in pass protection, Rodgers has had to perform like the 28-year-old version of himself, which is OK in stints but clearly not a long-term formula for success.

Rodgers has impressive mobility for a 41-year-old. That was a major takeaway from Sunday's game, as some of Pittsburgh's best offensive plays were the byproduct of Rodgers doing something outside of the pocket. Rodgers showed his toughness -- while also taking a considerable hit -- on a 3-yard run in the second half.

The Steelers can't expect to win games like this. Rodgers took too many shots in Pittsburgh's first two games, and it's hard to imagine he'll get through the season healthy if this continues. Somehow, someway, the Steelers need to figure out how to get their running game on track in order to increase the odds of Rodgers staying healthy for the duration of the season.

Steelers' defense is unfixable

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

So far, the struggles of the Steelers' defense from 2024 have bled into 2025. The biggest issue continues to be in the run game, as they've allowed 100-yard rushers in consecutive weeks.

Along with failing to stop Kenneth Walker III (who ran for 105 yards and a score on 13 carries), the Steelers' defense also struggled to stop Sam Darnold, who went 22 of 33 for 295 yards. Darnold shrugged off interceptions by Jalen Ramsey and Nick Herbig.

Sunday was yet another bad game for what was expected to be the strength of the Steelers. But there are reasons to expect the unit will get considerably better. Health is the biggest reason, as the Steelers' defense entered Sunday without several starters (including defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott) and lost another starter during the game with Alex Highsmith suffering a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for 4-6 weeks. The Steelers did receive a solid performance from Highsmith's backup, Jack Sawyer, who made six tackles while recording his first career sack.

Speaking of health, the Steelers are hoping to get back first-round pick Derrick Harmon sooner rather than later. Harmon represents the best chance Pittsburgh has of fixing its run defense.

One of Pittsburgh's biggest defensive concerns is T.J. Watt, who didn't record a single sack during the season's first two games. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has now gone six games without a sack dating back to the final four games of the 2024 season.

Kaleb Johnson is a bust

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

While his career has not gotten off to a good start, it's way too early to label Pittsburgh's rookie running back as a bust, even after his massive mistake on special teams on Sunday that led to a big Seahawks touchdown.

It's clear Johnson is struggling to adapt to the NFL level. He struggled early in the preseason before running with much more confidence in Pittsburgh's preseason finale against Carolina. That game was a reminder of Johnson's potential and resilience.

Johnson's special teams gaffe Sunday conjured up memories of then-rookie running back Barry Foster's similar mistake early in the 1990 season. Foster overcame that forgettable moment to set the Steelers' single-season rushing record two years later. Foster is one of many examples of players who ended up having success after slow starts.

Like Foster, Johnson could end up making a difference in Pittsburgh. But in the interim, the Steelers may take a look at their options at running back in terms of the practice squad. One possible option is Trey Sermon, a former 49ers third-round pick who played well during his first training camp with the Steelers.