Steelers owner: Antonio Brown 'did what he needed to do to avoid his last check being voided'

At this point, you've undoubtedly heard all about the very strange Antonio Brown situation in Pittsburgh.

Long story short: Brown requested a trade out of Pittsburgh after having issues with both Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, which spilled over during the final week of the 2018 season. Multiple teams will be interested in trading for Brown -- Jason La Canfora and Will Brinson highlighted several of them in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. If the Steelers can't figure out a way to bring Brown back into the fold in a real way, he's going to get dealt at some point this offseason.

Perhaps pointing in that direction are these comments from Steelers president Art Rooney II, who expounded on the Brown situation on Wednesday. Rooney said that he has not had any contact with Brown himself, which was "disappointing" He also said that things were not so bad with Brown until the final week of the season, when "the situation changed."

Art Rooney said he still has had no contact with Antonio Brown, which he called "disappointing." He said AB was not a major distraction to the team "until the last week of the season . . . the situation changed the last week of the season" — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 16, 2019

Rooney went a step further, saying that Brown's actions the final week of the season amounted to quitting on the team, but that he stopped just short of what would've needed to happen in order for his not to receive his final game-check of the year.

Art Rooney said Antonio Brown received his final check despite basically quitting on the team. "He probably did what he needed to do to avoid his last check being voided." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 16, 2019

Brown's money has become a talking point in recent weeks as both new Buccaneers head coach (and former Steelers assistant) Bruce Arians and former Steelers such as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Ryan Clark stated that Brown has become a different person since he got paid big money by the Steelers. Brown shot back at Arians and Sanders this week and previously responded to Clark.

"For all the negative speculations about my character, I'll be addressing it soon," Brown said, via TMZ. "I'll be sure to tap in with you guys, but it's all positive. I'm 31, I'm still excited to play, I'm here with one of my mentors, one of my brothers. Right now man, I'm just embracing the New Year, the start of something fresh. That's all I can really give you all right now. But yes I'm 31 and still excited to play the game. I'm motivated, inspired, encouraged. Stay by the phone, my phone lines open."