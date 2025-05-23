Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II continues to wait on free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to solidify plans ahead of the 2025 season, but the timeline is shortening. The Steelers drafted Ohio State's Will Howard and have Mason Rudolph along with Skylar Thompson under contract. Rodgers, obviously, would be Pittsburgh's immediate starter.

"A little while longer. I'll say the same thing," Rooney said this week, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, echoing his previous stance from April 1.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo explained it's time for the Steelers to "pull the plug on the Rodgers experiment" this week, suggesting the quarterback's current value on the field after his inconsistent 2024 season isn't worth the continued wait and rollercoaster timeline he has provided.

Rodgers biographer Ian O'Connor argues that a Rodgers decision comes before June 10.

"I do think there will be a happy ending, at least for him, and we will find out for the Steelers and their fan base," O'Connor said recently on The PM Team with Poni & Mueller. "If I had $100 to put down, my feeling is he will be in uniform June 10th for the start of the mandatory minicamp."

The four-time NFL MVP said in April he spoke with the Steelers on several occasions and has a deep respect for long-time coach Mike Tomlin.

"I've been upfront with them," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the time earlier this spring. "I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage."

O'Connor said Tomlin already gave ownership a verbal "sign-off" on Rodgers if that's the direction the front office chooses to go for 2025.

According to reports, Rodgers encouraged the Steelers to "please move on" if they weren't comfortable waiting for his free agent decision during a pre-draft visit to team facilities, but it appears Pittsburgh could be ready to make a move. Rodgers said his pending decision will not come down to contract figures. He just wants to play as a starting quarterback and leader of a franchise.