Although it won't come in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has his chance to get some revenge against the franchise where he spent the first 18 years of his career. For the first time in his 21-year career, Rodgers plays the Packers, and the Future Hall of Fame quarterback can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams. Although the SportsLine model does not project the 41-year-old quarterback to cross the goal line himself, it does expect Rodgers to throw for at least one touchdown, and it sees value in multiple Steelers pass-catchers to include in Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer bets when online sports betting.

DK Metcalf has built a solid rapport with Rodgers in Pittsburgh, and the big-bodied receiver has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. The model likes that trend to continue, including Metcalf in its Packers vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer best bets at +145 odds. Metcalf's over/under for total receptions is 4.5, and his over/under for receiving yards is 54.5. The model also sees value in a longshot Steelers pass-catcher to score a touchdown, backing tight end Jonnu Smith at +285 odds to score for the second straight week. The model also sees value in Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who, despite having the lowest odds at -185 to score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football, the model believes his odds should be in the -200 range.

Before making any Packers vs. Steelers picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 8 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Steelers vs. Packers anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 8 Packers vs. Steelers anytime TD prop picks:



Josh Jacobs, Packers (-185)

DK Metcalf, Steelers (+145)

Jonnu Smith, Steelers (+285)

Parlay these picks for +1368 odds with a FanDuel promo code (odds subject to change). New users receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-185)

The 27-year-old has two rushing touchdowns in each of his last three games, with at least one rushing score in five of six contests. Despite Green Bay already having its bye week, Jacobs is second in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry last week against the Cardinals after averaging 5.2 yards per rush against the Bengals the week before in his two most efficient games of the season. Jacobs has played at least 65% of snaps in five of six games this season as a true workhorse running back, and with the way Jacobs has been running lately, he'll be near impossible to keep out of the end zone on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to play Jacobs in Week 8 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets at FanDuel, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

DK Metcalf, Steelers (+145)

Metcalf has a touchdown in four of his last five games, and with Rodgers facing the Packers for the first time in his career, you know the future Hall of Fame quarterback is going to do all he can to throw at least one touchdown. Metcalf is the only Steelers pass-catcher with more than two touchdowns, with his four scores doubling anyone else on the team. He's a physical presence that any team will have a hard time matching, and the time Metcalf and Rodgers spent working out together during parts of the offseason has quickly transferred onto the field. Metcalf didn't score a touchdown last week, but the model projects Rodgers to make sure that changes on Sunday Night Football.

Click here to bet on Metcalf as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens with their first $1 bet.

Jonnu Smith, Steelers (+275)

The Steelers tight end scored last week, and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith knows how to get the most out of Smith. The duo's connection goes back to their days with Arthur Smith as the Titans' tight ends coach with Jonnu Smith there. Jonnu also played for the Falcons with Arthur Smith as head coach. Although it isn't a coach's son situation with the two sharing surnames, it may sometimes seem that way with the play calling. But Jonnu Smith has earned his targets. He has two touchdowns in six games this year, and given how aggressive Rodgers will likely be with his arm, especially near the end zone, the model loves the chance to play Smith at near 3-1 odds.

Click here to bet on Smith as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens with their first $1 bet.

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 8 Sunday Night Football. Now, get NFL Week 8 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.