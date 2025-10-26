Aaron Rodgers is back. Sort of. Two years after he and the Green Bay Packers finally broke up, the star quarterback is up against his old team for the first time in his storied NFL career. Except he's got the homefield advantage wearing black and gold, with the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Sunday night's prime-time showdown as home underdogs.

Rodgers has "no animosity" toward the Packers, with whom he spent 18 seasons, even reminding reporters this week he intends to end his career with a ceremonial return to Green Bay. That doesn't mean he won't be motivated to outduel his Packers successor, Jordan Love, under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football." Especially as the Steelers look to stay atop the AFC North.

Is Love poised to steal the spotlight in Steel City after leading back-to-back wins since Green Bay's bye? Or is this Rodgers' time to shine, especially coming off a long break that followed the Steelers' stunning shootout loss to the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals? Either way, this is arguably the must-see matchup of the entire Week 8 slate. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

NBC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

