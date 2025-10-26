Skip to Main Content
Steelers vs. Packers live updates: Aaron Rodgers welcomes his old team to Pittsburgh for prime-time showdown

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday night's Steelers-Packers matchup

By
1 min read

Aaron Rodgers is back. Sort of. Two years after he and the Green Bay Packers finally broke up, the star quarterback is up against his old team for the first time in his storied NFL career. Except he's got the homefield advantage wearing black and gold, with the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Sunday night's prime-time showdown as home underdogs.

Rodgers has "no animosity" toward the Packers, with whom he spent 18 seasons, even reminding reporters this week he intends to end his career with a ceremonial return to Green Bay. That doesn't mean he won't be motivated to outduel his Packers successor, Jordan Love, under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football." Especially as the Steelers look to stay atop the AFC North.

Is Love poised to steal the spotlight in Steel City after leading back-to-back wins since Green Bay's bye? Or is this Rodgers' time to shine, especially coming off a long break that followed the Steelers' stunning shootout loss to the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals? Either way, this is arguably the must-see matchup of the entire Week 8 slate. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Packers

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Packers -3, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love's first interaction comes at coin toss

From the NBC Sports broadcast: Love still keeps in touch with Rodgers, but "not this week." The two also had no interaction during pregame warmups, meeting for the first time at the coin toss, which resulted in the Packers opening with the ball. Love, however, "wants Rodgers' jersey after the game." Rodgers had a smile for his successor at midfield just before kickoff.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur share a pregame hug

More evidence, besides Rodgers' words, that the former longtime Packers quarterback still cares for Green Bay:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers debuting new 1933 throwback uniforms vs. Packers

Here's your friendly reminder that Pittsburgh will look a little different in this prime-time clash, debuting new 1933 throwback uniforms that combine various elements from the Steelers' 1930s-1940s getups, including matte yellow helmets and city crests:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers expert's prediction for 'Sunday Night Football'

Resident historian and Pittsburgh sports analyst Bryan DeArdo offers his forecast:

Green Bay has lost its last six games in Pittsburgh and hasn't won there since 1970, which was ... wait for it ... Terry Bradshaw's rookie season! I've got the Steelers continuing the Packers' winless drought in Pittsburgh as Rodgers becomes the fifth quarterback in history to beat all 32 NFL teamsPick: Steelers +3; Over 45.5

 
Pinned
Link copied

Why can Packers win on the road? Look at Rodgers' successor

One of the top reasons Green Bay is favored to win, according to our betting preview: Jordan Love, who replaced Aaron Rodgers as the club's starting signal-caller beginning in 2023, is playing winning football as Matt LaFleur's point guard:

In six starts, he has completed 122 of 176 passes (69.3%) for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 108.1 rating. Love has also carried 24 times for 110 yards (4.6 average), including a long of 25. In a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 28, he completed 31 of 43 passes (72.1%) for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Better yet, in Love's case: The opposing Steelers rank 31st among 32 teams in pass defense.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Does Aaron Rodgers actually view this as a revenge game?

The big storyline is Rodgers taking on his old team in the Packers. But the former MVP, who spent 18 years with Green Bay, made it very clear this week that he doesn't have any ill will toward the boys in green and yellow:

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization. Obviously I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me. ... I grew up there. I spent 18 years there, from [ages] 21 to 39, so I'm thankful for my time there. Obviously [I] would've loved to ride off in the sunset after a Super Bowl win, but that's not the way the league goes sometimes. I knew the writing was on the wall when Jordan [Love] was picked. ... I knew at some point there would be a change, and if I wanted to play, it'd probably have to be elsewhere. So I understand the situation."
