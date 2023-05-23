The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are the latest additions to the NFL's Global Markets Program for the 2023 season. Pittsburgh, which already had marketing rights in Mexico, has been awarded international marketing rights in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Saints have been granted international marketing rights in France and are the first NFL team to be awarded the French market.

The additions were made following approval from the International Committee at the 2023 Spring Meeting in Minneapolis.

In its second year of existence, the Global Markets Program will include 21 teams across 14 markets, a two team and four market increase from 2022. The program gives NFL teams access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activities as part of longterm effort to allow clubs to build their brands globally while driving fan growth outside of the U.S.

Other additions including the Atlanta Falcons becoming the fifth team to be granted marketing rights in Germany, while the Jaguars were also granted rights to the Republic of Ireland.

Here's a breakdown of the program as of May 23.

Market Teams Austria Chiefs, Patriots, Buccaneers Australia Rams, Eagles, Dolphins Brazil Dolphins Canada Vikings, Seahawks China Rams France Saints Germany Chiefs, Patriots, Buccaneers Ghana Eagles Mexico Raiders, Rams, Steelers, 49ers New Zealand Rams, Eagles Republic of Ireland Jaguars, Steelers Spain Bears, Dolphins Switzerland Chiefs, Patriots, Buccaneers United Kingdom Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Jets, Steelers (Northern Ireland only), 49ers

"We are excited for our club to be awarded France as part of the NFL Global Markets Program," Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football. In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses."

The Steelers and Ireland are a natural fit. Along with having family ties to the area, the Steelers were in the first and only NFL game played in Ireland back in the 1997 preseason. Dubbed the American Bowl, Pittsburgh recorded a 30-17 win over the Bears and were presented with a crystal trophy that continues to reside inside the team's facility.

"We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organization. My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."