Week 3 of the NFL preseason begins on Thursday when the Carolina Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers for each team's final exhibition game. Carolina is coming off a 30-10 loss to the Browns and a 20-3 loss to the Texans, while Pittsburgh beat the Jaguars 31-25 and lost to the Buccaneers 17-14. Both teams are likely to rest key starters and focus their attention on making 53-man roster decisions and trying to identify who they think they can sneak onto the practice squad or who will be released.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 4-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Steelers odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 35.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein. New users can also get a jump start on football betting this season by using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Claim that offer here:

Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine, including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units). He's also 25-12 (+1177) on his last 37 NFL picks involving the Panthers and has consistently been one of SportsLine's top NFL handicappers.

Here are Larry Hartstein's best bets for Panthers vs. Steelers on Thursday:

Panthers -4

Under 35.5 total points

Bet Panthers vs. Steelers at DraftKings here:

Steelers -4

The Steelers are a general unknown since we haven't seen Aaron Rodgers in game action and they will remain a mystery until Week 1 against the Jets. However, we have seen some starters on the offensive line in action and it sounds like a few key defenders might see a bit of work. Meanwhile, the Panthers have looked a little listless in exhibitions and apparently won't be trying to get their young core additional reps before the season.

"Carolina has been outscored 50-13 in its two preseason games. Bryce Young and Andy Dalton both will sit out Thursday's preseason finale against visiting Pittsburgh. That leaves Jack Plummer and newly-signed Bryce Perkins, the reigning UFL MVP, at quarterback.," Hartstein said. "Perkins participated in his first Panthers' practice Monday. Mike Tomlin ruled out only Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Cam Heyward and TJ Watt. He mentioned he might get his starting secondary, which includes Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., some playing Thursday so they can work on communication. Even if Tomlin sits backup QB Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh should have an edge with the experienced Skylar Thompson followed by Logan Woodside."

Under 35.5 total points

The Steelers have had one high-scoring preseason game and one low-scoring outing, while the Panthers have only managed 13 points total in two games. Without any major playmakers on the field for either squad and defensive roster battles likely taking precedent, this is an under despite the market working its way down.

"The Panthers' backups have rarely threatened to score this preseason. Pittsburgh will want to keep the clock running and get out of Carolina with a win and no injuries," Hartstein said. "The market already has pushed this total down one point. Look for a 20-10 type of game and go Under."

Want more NFL picks for Thursday?

You've seen Larry Hartstein's best bets for Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into the NFL all season long.