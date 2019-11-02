Steelers part ways with free-agent bust Donte Moncrief in move to add RB depth, compensatory pick
Moncrief struggled to make an impact after signing a two-year, $9 million deal in free agency
And with that, the Donte Moncrief era in Pittsburgh is already over.
On Saturday -- less than eight months after they signed him to a two-year contract worth $9 million with $3.5 million guaranteed -- the Steelers released Moncrief. He played in five games, caught four of his 15 targets, racked up 18 yards, and contributed zero touchdowns. His most memorable moment came back in Week 2, when he turned what should've been a completion into an interception.
Taking Moncrief's spot on the active roster is running back Tony Brooks-James. Given the Steelers' injury woes at the position, the move makes sense. James Conner left the Steelers' win over the Dolphins with a shoulder injury and he's listed as doubtful ahead of the team's matchup with the Colts on Sunday. Fellow running back Benny Snell has already been ruled out with a knee injury, leaving Jaylen Samuels as the Steelers' new primary back. Trey Edmunds and Brooks-James should back up Samuels.
The Steelers, who are without their 2020 first-round pick, had another reason to cut Moncrief: They're now expected to get a 2020 third-round compensatory pick. In that sense, they salvaged all they could from what was otherwise a horrific offseason signing.
Moncrief was supposed to help the Steelers overcome the loss of Antonio Brown, but he quickly lost his role in the offense due to poor play. Entering the season, the former third-round pick of the Colts and member of the 2018 Jaguars averaged 40 catches, 508.6 receiving yards, and 4.2 touchdowns per season. Moncrief very well might latch onto another team given his age (still only 26), but at this point in his career, expectations should be tempered.
