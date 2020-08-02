Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jerome Bettis on expectations for Big Ben and the Steelers in 2020 ( 2:16 )

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed receiver James Washington and running back Jaylen Samuels on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Sunday. Last week, the Steelers placed defensive backs Justin Layne and Arrion Springs on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington, a 2018 second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, began to show signs of potential near the end of his rookie season. And despite not having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the majority of the '19 season, Washington continued to show signs of progress, as he averaged 16.7 yards per catch (up from his rookie average of 13.6 yards) while catching 55% of his targets (compared to just 42.1% as a rookie).

A 2018 fifth-round pick, Samuels came to Pittsburgh as North Carolina State's all-time career leader in receptions. Samuels, despite his lack of experience playing in a traditional offense, played well in a limited role as a rookie, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. In Week 15 of that season, Samuels' 142-yard rushing effort (his first 100-yard rushing performance at any level) helped propel Pittsburgh to a 17-10 win over the Patriots. He also caught three touchdowns that season while serving as a reliable safety valve for Roethlisberger. Samuels continued to produce as a receiver in 2019, as his 47 receptions marked the second-highest total on the team. He didn't have as much success running the ball, however, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry.

The league's recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted, per the agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster cuts. Furthermore, teams may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Prior to the start of training camp, the NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend, whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players also have the ability to opt-out later in the season in the event that a family member becomes sick. Here's the list of players who have made the decision to opt out.

For the first time in over 50 years, the Steelers, due to COIVD-19, are not conducting training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Instead, Pittsburgh is holding camp inside Heinz Field, the site of the team's home games since 2001. The Steelers will kick off the 2020 regular season with a road game against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" on September 14.