Steelers place Ryan Shazier on PUP list, while linebacker still plans to play again one day

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they have placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform List, effectively ending his 2019 season. It was a move that comes as no surprise. Shazier has been out since late in the 2017 campaign, when he suffered a spinal injury during a game against their division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers have kept Shazier on their roster and continued paying his salary, and have been supporting him throughout the rehab process, which is still ongoing. That will remain the case in 2019, though moving Shazier to the PUP List does come with a financial benefit on Pittsburgh's cap sheet.

Steelers place Ryan Shazier on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. This will allow his salary to be counted as $473K on books instead of close to $1M — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) April 29, 2019

Shazier, as he has maintained several times since suffering the injury, still plans to play football again at some point, according to ESPN.coms Field Yates.

The Steelers have placed LB Ryan Shazier on Reserve/PUP. He will no longer count towards the team's 90-man roster. Shazier remains determined to one day play football again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2019

Getting and staying healthy is the most important thing for Shazier and his family, but if his goal is to play again, then I hope he reaches it. In the meantime, the Steelers finally found a replacement for Shazier in their lineup, trading up to select former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft this past weekend.