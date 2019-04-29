Steelers place Ryan Shazier on PUP list, while linebacker still plans to play again one day

Shazier is still recovering from the scary spinal injury he suffered over a year ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they have placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform List, effectively ending his 2019 season. It was a move that comes as no surprise. Shazier has been out since late in the 2017 campaign, when he suffered a spinal injury during a game against their division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers have kept Shazier on their roster and continued paying his salary, and have been supporting him throughout the rehab process, which is still ongoing. That will remain the case in 2019, though moving Shazier to the PUP List does come with a financial benefit on Pittsburgh's cap sheet. 

Shazier, as he has maintained several times since suffering the injury, still plans to play football again at some point, according to ESPN.coms Field Yates. 

Getting and staying healthy is the most important thing for Shazier and his family, but if his goal is to play again, then I hope he reaches it. In the meantime, the Steelers finally found a replacement for Shazier in their lineup, trading up to select former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft this past weekend. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

