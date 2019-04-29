Steelers place Ryan Shazier on PUP list, while linebacker still plans to play again one day
Shazier is still recovering from the scary spinal injury he suffered over a year ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they have placed injured linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform List, effectively ending his 2019 season. It was a move that comes as no surprise. Shazier has been out since late in the 2017 campaign, when he suffered a spinal injury during a game against their division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers have kept Shazier on their roster and continued paying his salary, and have been supporting him throughout the rehab process, which is still ongoing. That will remain the case in 2019, though moving Shazier to the PUP List does come with a financial benefit on Pittsburgh's cap sheet.
Shazier, as he has maintained several times since suffering the injury, still plans to play football again at some point, according to ESPN.coms Field Yates.
Getting and staying healthy is the most important thing for Shazier and his family, but if his goal is to play again, then I hope he reaches it. In the meantime, the Steelers finally found a replacement for Shazier in their lineup, trading up to select former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft this past weekend.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua
It's never to early to look ahead to the 2020 class
-
George R.R. Martin is against Jones pick
Martin joins most NFL analysts in criticizing the Jones selection
-
Prisco's draft grades for all 32 teams
The Redskins and Cardinals also earned 'A's as Prisco handed out grades for every team
-
Dave Gettleman says he's not crazy
Gettleman was criticized for taking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall, as well...
-
Hill to Commissioner's Exempt List?
Hill could be heard discussing alleged child abuse with his fiancee
-
Steve Keim: I'm not scared of mistakes
The Cardinals took a quarterback in the first round of consecutive drafts