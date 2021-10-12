With JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to miss the remainder of the season, the Steelers are bringing in free agent receiver Anthony Miller for a physical on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Miller played two games for the Texans this season before being released earlier this month.

The 51st overall pick in the 2018 draft, Miller spent his first three years in Chicago, where he caught 134 of 215 targets for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught a career-high seven touchdowns as a rookie and set career-highs with 52 catches and 656 yards during his second season. He caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two scores during his final season with the Bears. One of his best games took place during the Bears' 2019 Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, when he caught a career-high nine passes for 140 yards.

Anthony Miller HOU • WR • 3 TAR 11 REC 5 REC YDs 23 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Miller's time in Chicago ended unceremoniously when he was ejected after hitting Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the Bears' wild card loss to the Saints. He was traded to the Texans this summer in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick in July. Houston also received a 2022 seventh-round pick as part of the trade. He caught five passes for 23 yards in a touchdown in two games before be was released on Oct. 6.

The 5-foot-11, 199-pound is regarded as a tough player with an impressive work ethic. He would be flanked in Pittsburgh by fellow receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Claypool leads the group with 341 yards following Sunday's 130-yard effort in Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over Denver. The team's leading receiver last season, Johnson leads Pittsburgh with three touchdown receptions. Rookie running back Najee Harris is currently second on the team in receptions (28) and third in receiving yards (198).

Smith-Schuster is expected to undergo surgery after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos. A 2018 Pro Bowler, Smith-Schuster is slated to be a free agent this offseason.