Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 23-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada on Sunday night, they ran into some travel issues. Per CBS News, the Steelers' charter plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City in the early hours of Monday morning.

Pittsburgh's KDKA reported that the plane made the unscheduled landing due to an oil pressure failure in one of the engines. Burt Lauten, the Steelers' Senior Director of Communication, posted on social media that everyone is safe, and that they were making necessary plans to travel back to Pittsburgh later on Monday.

Steelers star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward had some fun with the situation, posting on social media that the emergency landing had to do with the questionable roughing the passer call on Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Thankfully, everyone appears to be OK.

Pittsburgh moved to 2-1 with its win over Vegas. It was the first NFL game in which quarterback Kenny Pickett threw multiple touchdowns. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two scores, while George Pickens caught four passes for 75 yards. T.J. Watt had another monster performance, recording two sacks and three QB hits. The Steelers are 9-3 in their past 12 games since starting last season 2-6.