Steelers player hit with huge fine for his four-pump sack celebration

Even though the NFL relaxed its celebration policies for the 2017 season, players can still get fined if they take their celebration too far, which Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree found out this week.

Dupree was fined $12,154 for a celebration that he did after sacking Case Keenum during the Steelers' 26-9 win over the Vikings in Week 2. According to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the league felt that Dupree's celebration was too "sexually suggestive."

Here's a picture of Dupree's celebration:

You can see the a clip of Dupree's celebration by clicking here. Although Dupree was fined for his celebration, he wasn't flagged on the play.

Dupree probably shouldn't be too shocked that the league decided to fine him; even fans who were watching the game at home thought that he'd be hit with a fine after breaking out four thrusts during his celebration.

Bud Dupree is getting fined for that celebration — Jason Dambach (@JasonDambach13) September 17, 2017

Pretty sure DuPree will get fined for that sack celebration. #ThreePumps @steelers @keyandPeele — Jimmy Schu, CSCS (@Midnight_Junkie) September 17, 2017

Bud Dupree just did some funky thigh celebration from some 80's hip hop video after sacking Case Keenum. May get fined for too many pumps. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 17, 2017

Bud Dupree will be getting fined. Violated the "3 pump rule." — Anthony Fiorella (@A_Fiorella74) September 17, 2017

That last tweet refers to the "three pump rule" that was made famous by Key and Peele.

As everyone knows, if you celebrate with three or more pumps, you're going to get in trouble.