Steelers player hit with huge fine for his four-pump sack celebration

There's still a couple of celebrations you're not allowed to do in the NFL

Even though the NFL relaxed its celebration policies for the 2017 season, players can still get fined if they take their celebration too far, which Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree found out this week. 

Dupree was fined $12,154 for a celebration that he did after sacking Case Keenum during the Steelers' 26-9 win over the Vikings in Week 2. According to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, the league felt that Dupree's celebration was too "sexually suggestive."

Here's a picture of Dupree's celebration:

steelers-players-dance-09-22-17.jpg
Dupree has to pay a big fine for sexually suggestive sack dance.  USATSI

You can see the a clip of Dupree's celebration by clicking here. Although Dupree was fined for his celebration, he wasn't flagged on the play. 

Dupree probably shouldn't be too shocked that the league decided to fine him; even fans who were watching the game at home thought that he'd be hit with a fine after breaking out four thrusts during his celebration. 

That last tweet refers to the "three pump rule" that was made famous by Key and Peele. 

As everyone knows, if you celebrate with three or more pumps, you're going to get in trouble. 

