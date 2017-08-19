Steelers player loses credit card roulette, gets stuck with $2,000 dinner tab

Apparently, NFL rookies aren't the only ones who can get stuck with a giant dinner tab after a night out with teammates -- just ask Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

According to ESPN.com, Tuitt got stuck paying a $2,000 dinner tab after he went out to eat with several teammates before the Steelers played the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 11.

As you may or may not know, one of the most time-honored traditions in the NFL is having a group of rookies foot the bill for a giant team dinner. However, that's not exactly what happened here.

As explained by Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, the team decided to play credit card roulette to see who would be stuck paying the entire dinner tab.

"You draw the card -- if you get picked, you'll have to pay the whole bill," Chickillo told ESPN.com. "I'm sure [Tuitt] kept his receipt."

Tuitt's card was picked out of a hat, which meant he had to fork over roughly $2,000 to cover the bill that was racked up by his teammates. Tuitt went to dinner with a group of defensive players that mostly included guys from the Steelers front seven.

The twist here is that Tuitt actually could have avoided paying the bill. According to ESPN, if a player doesn't want to participate in credit card roulette, then they can have their card taken out after chipping in $100 or $200 toward the check. That's for wimps, though.

The good news for Tuitt is that his teammate "only" ran up a $2,000 tab, because it could've have been much worse. Over the past several years, we've seen dinner tabs range anywhere from $22,000 to the gigantic $55,000 check that the Cowboys ran up last season.