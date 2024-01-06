For the fifth time in six years, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very similar predicament on the final weekend of the regular season. Once again, the Steelers need to win and get help if they are going to continue playing beyond Week 18.

The Steelers have five playoff scenarios entering their regular season finale in Baltimore (h/t Steelers.com):

Steelers win and a Colts-Texans tie

Steelers win and Buffalo loss

Steelers win and a Jaguars loss/tie

Steelers tie and Colts and Texans do not tie and Jaguars lose

(Even with a Steelers loss) Colts and Texans do not tie, Jaguars lose and Broncos win

Pittsburgh is currently ninth in the AFC standings and would need to pass at least two teams this weekend in order to quality for the playoffs. Buffalo (10-6) and Indianapolis (9-7) are currently holding onto the AFC's final two wild-card spots, followed by Houston (9-7). The Steelers represent the ninth and final AFC team that hasn't been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Colts and Texans play each other this weekend, so the Steelers will pass one of those teams in the standings if they beat the Ravens. As far as Buffalo is concerned, that game will come down to whether or not the injury-plagued Dolphins (who are currently the AFC's No. 2 seed) can defeat the Bills in Miami. The Dolphins are surely hoping to enter the playoffs on a better note after getting waxed by Baltimore on Sunday.

Speaking of the Ravens, Baltimore locked up the No. 1 seed after defeating the Dolphins, so Lamar Jackson and several other Ravens stars probably won't suit up Saturday. That doesn't mean Baltimore will be a pushover, however. After all, the Ravens' backup quarterback is Tyler Huntley, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year before nearly upsetting the Bengals in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The Steelers got themselves back into playoff contention by winning their past two games, including Sunday's 30-23 win over Seattle. The play of quarterback Mason Rudolph, wideout George Pickens, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a revamped secondary have each played an integral role in Pittsburgh's two-game winning streak.

While the Steelers' season has been a roller coaster, they appear to be hitting their stride at the right time. But they'll need to beat Baltimore and get outside help if they are going to be able to carry their current momentum into the playoffs.