Kenny Pickett went on the offensive in Philadelphia, both on the field and during his postgame press conference. Pickett turned the ball over twice on Pittsburgh's final three drives as he and his teammates tried to mount a late comeback. The miscues put an exclamation point on the 35-13 loss, the Steelers' fourth loss in as many starts with Pickett under center.

Pickett's eyebrows raised when asked after the game if he was willing to accept the risk of turning the ball over at that point in the game.

"Willing to try and score points when you're down? Yeah, man, I'm willing to do that," Pickett said. "I will sit in there and try and score points when we need to score points. I will accept that."

Pickett has shown plenty of moxie during his brief time as the Steelers' starting quarterback. He's also displayed a penchant for turning the ball over. The first-round pick has thrown eight interceptions since taking over for Mitch Trubisky midway through the season's fourth game. He has also fumbled three times while having as many rushing touchdowns (2) as passing ones. The turnovers have largely overlooked the good things Pickett has done, including completing nearly 68% of his passes thus far.

Pickett has also taken a beating. He's been sacked 12 times, and that includes being taken down a half-dozen times by the Eagles this past Sunday. Things have gotten so bad that Hall of Famer and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher publicly wondered if Pickett was in jeopardy of losing his confidence.

Amid the negativity, Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan painted a positive picture when discussing the rookie on Wednesday, the final day the Steelers practiced this week before entering the second half of their bye week.

"There is going to be a learning curve," Sullivan said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "That's a big jump going from college to the NFL. There is no substitute for the reps and the experience and for being put into those moments when you're thrown into the fire. We're pleased with the progress he's making. It's a process. There are no shortcuts."

More accuracy on his deep passes is one of the main things Pickett is looking to improve on during the season's second half. Pickett will also have to adjust to the loss of Chase Claypool after he was traded to Chicago earlier this week. With Claypool gone, Pickett will have to rely more on veteran Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens, whose penchant for making highlight-reel grabs has largely overshadowed his struggles to consistently create space between himself and the opposing defender.

Pickett is also growing within his role as a team leader, which comes with the territory of being a starting quarterback. Pickett didn't hold back following Sunday's loss in Philadelphia. He said that the Steelers don't "study enough as a group" which has contributed to their self-inflicted wounds.

Things have apparently improved since Pickett's postgame comments.

"We had some really good meetings with players and coaches," Pickett told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, "and people aired some things out and we are on the same page now."

Being more on the same page is a positive sign for a team that has often looked out of sync. More internal collaboration and communication, along with more reps for Pickett, should lead to a better product during the season's final nine games.

And as far as Pickett losing confidence? That's not something Sullivan and the Steelers are particularly worried about.

"No moment has been too big for him," Sullivan said. "I mean, he has a competitiveness and a fire about him that despite what the circumstances are, what the scoreboard says, he's continually going out there, competing and trying to win. He hasn't been wide-eyed about any of this."