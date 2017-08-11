Steelers predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Is there any reason to doubt the Steelers as a championship contender in 2017?

The Steelers, if you haven't heard, should be pretty good on offense in 2017. And an improving defense that ranked 12th last season in yards allowed should only be better with the addition of first-round pick T.J. Watt. That said, is this the year that Big Ben and the Steelers get past Tom Brady's Patriots in the AFC for a shot at Super Bowl ring No.  7 for the Steel City?

Let's see what our projections have to say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl
10.175.8% 53.0% 13.8% 7.8%

SportsLine projects another standout season for the Steelers in a strong AFC North, and if they can reach double digits in wins, it'll be their fourth straight season doing so. Their excellent chances at going deep into the playoffs makes them worthy of consideration at 12/1 or longer to win the Super Bowl.

Vegas

Win totalPlayoffsDivisionConferenceSuper Bowl
10.5 (O -140)-360-2506/112/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are expecting the Steelers to take advantage of a fairly soft schedule to win at least 11 games, as scales are tipped on the Over at 10.5 wins. Anything better than even odds to win the division is worth consideration, but -250 is nowhere near a value play according to the projections above.

Experts


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
2017 Record 13-312-411-511-512-414-2
Playoffs? YesYesYes YesYesYes

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 14-2 prediction:

No one or thing -- except injuries -- can stop the Steelers' offense. If Big Ben, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown are all healthy, they're an unstoppable unit. Add in the return of Martavis Bryant and you have the best offense in all of football. Their defense wasn't a liability last season, finishing 12th in yards allowed, 10th in points allowed, and 11th in DVOA. Outside of the Patriots, the Steelers might be the best team in football.

And then there's this: Their schedule is the fifth-easiest in football (tied with the Vikings).

