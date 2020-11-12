Ben Roethlisberger cannot practice with his teammates this week, as he is currently one of four Steelers who are on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Roethlisberger was placed on the list after having "high-risk" contact with Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald, who has tested positive for the virus. Roethlisberger, who has been self-quarantining since being placed on the list, will have to continue to test negative if he has any chance of facing the Bengals on Sunday.

Despite his quarterback's absence, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Thursday that the Steelers are preparing as if Roethlisberger will start Sunday's game. Roethlisberger, whose play so far is among the reasons for the Steelers' 8-0 start, has been taking part in each of the team's virtual meetings as he continues to self-quarantine.

"We'll prepare and continue to prepare as if Ben is playing," Fichtner said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I know from a mental standpoint, he'll be ready to go. I do have some background in the idea that at various times in his career, he has not practiced all week and has played in games and has been successful in games. I don't question that one bit."

One of those occasions took place against the Browns in Week 10 of the 2015 season. Nursing a mid-foot injury, Roethlisberger was named Landry Jones' backup before Jones suffering an injury during the first quarter. Roethlisberger, despite the injury, threw for 379 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while helping lead the Steelers to a 30-9 win.

Mason Rudolph, who went 5-3 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback last season, would likely be called upon to start Sunday's game if Roethlisberger can't play. Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick, recorded his first career win as an NFL starting quarterback against the Bengals last season before being benched during his second game against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh's quarterback room also includes Joshua Dobbs, a four-year veteran who has not thrown a pass during a regular season game since Week 14 of the 2018 season.

If Roethlisberger can play, Sunday's game would mark the first game between Big Ben and Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow, whose early success has put him in the middle of the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation, was seven years old when Roethlisberger made his NFL debut in Week 2 of the 2004 season. Roethlisberger, an Ohio native, has a 25-7 career record against the Bengals that includes playoff wins over Cincinnati in 2005 and in 2015. The Steelers have won 10 straight over the Bengals entering Sunday's showdown.

"He's one of a handful that I always enjoyed watching," Burrow said of Roethlisberger, via the Bengals' official website. "It feels like he is always in control of what's going on. It feels like he's never rushed and he sees the field. I always enjoyed watching him growing up."