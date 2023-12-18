After two starts in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky is out as the Steelers' quarterback, coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday. Pittsburgh is instead preparing to start Mason Rudolph in Saturday's Week 16 matchup with the Bengals, Tomlin explained, though Pickett has yet to be ruled out while recovering from an ankle injury.

"You don't need more than two or three weekends to see a pattern, particularly one that you don't like," Tomlin told reporters. "So we're not gonna sit on our hands and hope for a different outcome. ... Our intention is to get Mason Rudolph an opportunity to start."

Trubisky, who also started five games in 2022, went 0-2 while filling in for Pickett against the Patriots and Colts, totaling three interceptions and failing to eclipse 200 yards passing in each game.

"Why are we making the change?" Tomlin continued Monday. "Man, we don't like what we're looking at and the consistency of it. What I mean is we're not scoring enough points. ... The guy at that position is at the controls and does have a big say in how some things unfold. It's really about Mason Rudolph being deserving of an opportunity."

Tomlin added that Pickett, who went down in Week 13's loss to the Cardinals, is progressing in rehab and "not out of the question" to suit up against Cincinnati, prompting the Steelers to "leave the door ajar" for his return. But this week's practice will center on Rudolph getting first-team reps, he indicated, as the team looks to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

Rudolph, who replaced Trubisky late in Sunday's loss to the Colts, last started a game for the Steelers in 2021. The former third-round pick is finishing his sixth year with the team, and is perhaps best known for going 5-3 in place of an injured Ben Roethlisberger in 2019. He's spent most of the last two seasons as the club's No. 3 QB, behind Pickett and Trubisky.