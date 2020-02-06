Steelers president gives update on Ben Roethlisberger's health, outlines team's plans for free agency

For the first time in more than 15 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be going into the offseason with some major questions about what the future holds for them at the quarterback position.

Yes, the Steelers still have Ben Roethlisberger, but he's coming off major elbow surgery. The team also has Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges -- two quarterbacks who both saw playing time after Roethlisberger's injury -- but neither guy really instilled any confidence in 2019 that they were capable of running the Steelers offense. There's also former first-round pick Paxton Lynch, but there's a good chance you'll never see him start a regular season game unless the Steelers have exhausted all their other options.

Basically, the Steelers are going to have to decide if they want to add a Big Ben insurance policy by signing a veteran quarterback during free agency this year. Although that could happen, it appears that the team is leaning toward not signing a quarterback. At least, that's the way team president Art Rooney II made it sound this week.

During an interview with team's official website, Rooney outlined two reasons why the team will probably stick with the status quo at QB. For one, they like where Roethlisberger is at with his rehab.

"So far, so good as far as Ben's progress," Rooney said. "He is still early in his rehab situation. All of the reports we have been getting have been positive. We look forward to him continuing to improve as we work into the spring here."

Back in late September, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Roethlisberger avoided any ligament or tendon damage in his elbow, which meant it was likely he would make a full recovery. Clearly, all signs are still pointing that direction in Pittsburgh.

As for Hodges and Rudolph, although they both struggled at times during the Steelers' 8-8 season, Rooney said the team is "pretty comfortable" with them, but didn't fully rule out not signing a quarterback.

"I am not sure about quarterback, whether we'll have an opportunity to sign anybody," Rooney said. "I think we are pretty comfortable with the people we have on the roster right now in terms of Ben and Mason and I think we will have Duck (Devlin Hodges) and Paxton Lynch participating and competing in camp and things like that this year."

Rooney echoed what he said nearly a month ago, which means the Steelers clearly feel good about their quarterback situation.

As for other positions in free agency, Rooney said the team would be looking for the right "opportunities."

"We are in the process now of preparing for free agency," said Rooney. "The new league year starts on March 18. There is nothing we can do between now and then other than prepare for it. We'll be looking for opportunities if we can to add a player we think can help us, whether it's a wide receiver or running back."

As Rooney mentioned, free agency starts on March 18, which means Roethlisberger will have roughly six more weeks to heal, which should give the Steelers a better idea of whether or not they need to add a quarterback. Even if they don't add a quarterback, it does seem like Rooney is determined to beef up their offense by adding a few playmakers at either wide receiver or running back.

"It's a long process," Rooney said. "A lot of pieces to the puzzle that we have to look at to get ready for free agency. We will be working hard on that between now and March 18."

One thing that's going to limit what the Steelers can do in free agency this year is the amount of salary cap space they have. According to Over The Cap, the team has less than $1.5 million in cap space, which means they're going to have make some major moves -- like restructuring a player's contract or releasing a player -- if they want to be a serious contender in free agency.